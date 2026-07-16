FRED ARENDSE | South Africa must make legal mining easier than illegal mining

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Zama zamas were arrested during Operation Prosper involving the military, Gauteng police and Sebanye Protection Service at Losberg Kloof Mine in Westonaria. File photo:

South Africa’s fight against illegal mining cannot be won through arrests alone. While law enforcement must continue dismantling criminal syndicates, government must also confront a difficult but necessary question: Are lapses within our mining licensing system unintentionally creating fertile ground for illegal mining?

The answer, unfortunately, is debatable. Let me indulge you.

The recent success of Operation Prosper, which saw 121 suspects arrested on Gauteng’s West Rand and the seizure of explosives, mining equipment, cash, vehicles and ammunition, demonstrates the government is taking illegal mining seriously.

The intelligence-driven operation, led jointly by the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force, dealt another significant blow to criminal networks exploiting South Africa’s mineral wealth.

However, every successful operation should prompt another question: Why do illegal mining operations continue to thrive despite repeated crackdowns Part of the answer lies beyond policing.

Much of the national debate around undocumented migrants centres on immigration enforcement. Yet many foreign nationals never intended to become undocumented

South Africa’s mining licensing dispensation and mineral rights administration framework must be efficient, transparent and globally competitive.

If obtaining a legitimate mining right becomes unnecessarily difficult because of administrative inefficiencies, lengthy delays and outdated systems, we risk creating an environment where operating outside the law appears easier than complying with it.

This is not an argument that excuses illegal mining. Criminality must never be justified. Rather, it is a recognition that poorly functioning systems often produce unintended consequences.

South Africans have witnessed this reality elsewhere.

Much of the national debate around undocumented migrants centres on immigration enforcement. Yet many foreign nationals never intended to become undocumented.

Administrative backlogs, delayed visa renewals and inefficient systems have resulted in people who entered South Africa legally finding themselves on the wrong side of the law through no fault of their own. A legal foreign national became illegal because the system failed them.

Mining policy must avoid creating similar unintended outcomes.

The 19th-century philosopher and essayist Henry David Thoreau famously observed: “If the machine of government is of such a nature that it requires you to be the agent of injustice to another, then, I say, break the law.”

A broken system does not fail because of bad people. It fails because it eventually destroys the good ones

While civil disobedience occupied a different historical context, modern governments should strive to ensure their administrative systems never place citizens or entrepreneurs in situations where legality becomes unnecessarily difficult.

A broken system does not fail because of bad people. It fails because it eventually destroys the good ones.

South Africa cannot afford a situation where a promising junior mining entrepreneur, equipped with technical expertise, investment backing and a commitment to comply with the law, gradually abandons the formal economy because licensing delays make the business commercially impossible.

We must never allow a well-intentioned junior mining venture to drift towards becoming a zama zama operation simply because government systems could not keep pace with legitimate business needs.

Formalising mining must always be easier than operating illegally.

This is precisely why the department of mineral and petroleum resources’ roll-out of a fully functional digital cadastre system represents one of the most significant mining reforms in years.

For far too long, the shortcomings of the mineral resources administration system have frustrated investors and junior miners alike. Technical limitations, administrative bottlenecks and insufficient transparency have undermined confidence in South Africa’s mineral rights administration.

The new digital cadastre offers an opportunity to reverse this trend.

By allowing applicants to see, in real time, which mining areas are available, who holds existing rights and where applications stand in the approval process, the system introduces something investors value above almost everything else: certainty.

South Africa should never find itself in a position where it is easier to operate outside the law than within it

Transparency reduces disputes. Efficiency reduces delays. Digital records reduce opportunities for administrative discretion. Confidence attracts investment.

South Africa does not need to reinvent the wheel. Leading mining jurisdictions such as Canada and Australia have demonstrated transparent digital cadastral systems improve investment certainty while accelerating legitimate exploration and mine development.

South Africa possesses world-class mineral resources. It also has the technical skills, entrepreneurial talent and geological potential required to grow a vibrant junior mining sector capable of creating jobs, attracting investment and supporting local economic development.

What has often been missing is regulatory efficiency.

The true measure of the cadastre system’s success will therefore not be whether it is launched, but whether it consistently delivers faster licensing decisions, eliminates unnecessary backlogs and restores confidence among investors.

Every legitimate mining project delayed unnecessarily represents lost economic activity, delayed employment opportunities and reduced tax revenue.

South Africa should never find itself in a position where it is easier to operate outside the law than within it.

Our mineral wealth should become an engine for inclusive economic growth, not a source of organised criminal activity.

The path forward requires a balanced approach. The government must continue dismantling illegal mining syndicates through intelligence-led operations. At the same time, it must remove the administrative obstacles that discourage lawful mining investment.