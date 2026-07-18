BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Madlanga commission sick notes are enough to make you sick

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As a young reporter some years ago, I was sent on an assignment to go around soliciting sick notes from doctors in Durban. It turned out to be a fruitful fishing expedition. I collected a decent bundle.

I didn’t have to claim to be sick nor ask to be examined. I simply asked for a sick note. The only question was: “How many days do you want?” Then the document materialised. At a price, of course. And I was out of the door in a shot, pleased as punch.

Some doctors did get into trouble with the South African Medical and Dental Council, predecessor of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), after publication of the story.

One can write a riveting tome about sick notes. It’s a South African disease. They’re the stuff of legend.

While I was editing a publication in Johannesburg, an esteemed colleague, who’d been away for a few days, presented an immaculate sick note on her return to work. I immediately smelt a rat. She lived in Bryanston and the sick note was from a doctor in Hammanskraal, Pretoria. I phoned the guy. He was very apologetic. I knew the moment he said “my brother” that he was pleading for my “understanding”. Any media exposure could wreck his career.

But that’s nothing compared to the staffer who sent a sick note from a doctor in Harare. That’s one for the ages. And there are many more such tall tales.

Doctor’s certificates, or sick notes, have been the bane of many employers. An employee with a hangover after a weekend of spirited merry-making rocks up later in the week armed with a doctor’s note. What is a manager supposed to do? The note is from a doctor with impressive credentials behind their name.

It’s often assumed, wrongly, that it’s only lowly workers who abuse the system. That’s an unfair aspersion. We know better now. The most notorious case, of course, is that of Schabir Shaik, Jacob Zuma’s purported financial adviser, whose mere existence is a constant rebuke of the medical profession. Shaik, the poster child of the corruption surrounding the multi-billion rand arms deal — progenitor of the wholesale looting that’s become a feature of this government — was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for fraud and corruption by judge Hilary Squires in 2005.

The witnesses who failed to turn up read like a rogues’ gallery

The judge found that there was “overwhelming evidence” of a corrupt relationship between Shaik and Zuma, who has yet to face the music for his role in that debacle. But Shaik didn’t have to worry about spending years in jail. Fortunately for him, his incarceration coincided with Zuma’s improbable rise to power.

Shaik, who spent most of his jail time in hospital, was later granted medical parole after just over two years on the “collective submission” of three doctors — AE Gangat, a psychiatrist; Ngenisile Mbanjwa, from correctional services; and Sajidah Khan, a cardiologist. Gangat wrote: “Mr Shaik is terminally ill, with life-threatening organ failure due to malignant hypertension. I strongly recommend it [his release].”

But, of course, the proof of the pudding is always in the eating. Gangat’s diagnosis proved to be way off the mark. By all accounts, Shaik is still with us, apparently in rude health, and enjoying his umpteenth round of golf. The three doctors were cleared of any medical malpractice by the HPCSA.

Doctor’s notes are currently being deployed again as an effective shield by witnesses reluctant to appear before the Madlanga commission, thus seriously disrupting its tight schedule. It’s hard to tell whether people are genuinely unwell or are simply using these pieces of paper as a ruse to avoid public scrutiny. Some of them seem to be showing utter contempt for the law.

The public must be wondering why doctors who issue these notes cannot be invited to explain themselves to the commission or, better still, why the commission can’t get its own medical personnel to examine these “patients”. But, of course, we will then be lectured about the sanctity of doctor-patient confidentiality.

The witnesses who failed to turn up read like a rogues’ gallery. Mike van Wyk, CEO of one of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s dodgy companies, suddenly falls ill and is admitted to a psychiatric ward on the eve of his appearance before the commission. Something fishy there. Maybe he can be forgiven for losing his faculties given the searching examination he’s likely to face at the commission. Just the thought of it must have been enough to give him the jitters.

And there’s Gen Feroz Khan, who — going by the evidence at the commission appears to be a corrupt, nasty piece of work — is shot on the eve of his testimony. And his lawyers have the audacity to blame his attempted assassination on the commission.

Poor Andrea Johnson, the beleaguered head of Idac, didn’t appear, submitting her own sick note, which the commission chair, justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, described in scathing terms as “useless”. But one can’t blame her being reluctant to appear. Idac is becoming a byword for sinister machinations. Speculation is Johnson is likely to resign. She won’t be missed.

But lawyers too may have to explain themselves. For instance, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the commission this week that North west businessman Suliman Carrim, who’s alleged to be sick in hospital, was seen dining at a restaurant in Cape Town. If true, his legal team will also have some pointed questions to answer.

On the face of it, members of the two professions, law and medicine, seem to be conniving to undermine the work of the commission. What also sticks in the craw is that it may even be stolen money that’s used by their clients to avoid accountability.

Not to tar the entire profession with the same brush, but the medical fraternity especially may need to look in the mirror. Reports by medical professionals evidently have huge consequences. They should therefore not be dished out willy-nilly like confetti, especially not when that’s intended to frustrate such an important national endeavour.