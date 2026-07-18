LUCKY MATHEBULA | Holding back cash from failing municipalities is a double-edged sword

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Johannesburg deserves no sympathy for the dysfunction that brought it to this point, says the writer. File photo;

The National Treasury’s decision to temporarily withhold the July 2026 equitable share transfers to selected municipalities has been defended as an act of fiscal discipline.

The aim is understandable: public money must be protected, irregular expenditure must be addressed, and municipal officials must be held accountable. The country has endured too many collapsing municipalities, weak controls and communities punished by poor governance.

But a sound objective does not automatically make every method constitutionally sound. The real question is where firm fiscal oversight ends and executive overreach begins. The local government equitable share is not an ordinary discretionary payment. For many rural and distressed municipalities it is the money that keeps basic services alive.

Section 214 of the constitution provides for an equitable division of nationally raised revenue among the three spheres of government. That framework is deliberately consultative, parliamentary and constitutional. Once parliament has appropriated funds through the Division of Revenue Act, the executive must be careful not to introduce new conditions or use administrative leverage in ways that alter what parliament has already approved.

There is no denying the depth of financial governance failure in many municipalities. The Treasury is right to insist on discipline. Yet the constitutional test is not whether the Treasury’s frustration is understandable; it is whether the remedy is lawful, proportionate and alive to the consequences for residents.

Johannesburg deserves no sympathy for the dysfunction that brought it to this point. A metropolitan municipality of its size and economic significance should not be lurching from one financial crisis to another, failing to impose consequence management, weakening public confidence and placing residents at the mercy of political instability and administrative drift.

Municipalities are not all the same ... Treating them as if they operate from the same fiscal platform may satisfy the language of enforcement, but it will not solve the crisis

The city’s failures are not abstract accounting problems; they are felt in broken infrastructure, unreliable services, poor billing systems and a general erosion of urban governance.

A blanket or poorly differentiated approach risks punishing citizens for failures committed by municipal leaders and administrators. In municipalities with weak revenue bases, the equitable share funds water, sanitation, refuse removal, electricity support and other basic services. Interrupting that flow does not only pressure an accounting officer; it places households, schools, clinics and local economies under strain.

Municipalities are not all the same. Some have strong revenue bases and administrative capacity; others are structurally dependent on transfers because poverty and limited economic activity make meaningful own-revenue collection difficult. Treating them as if they operate from the same fiscal platform may satisfy the language of enforcement, but it will not solve the crisis.

This is where sections 100, 139 and 154 of the constitution matter. The constitution does not respond to failure through fiscal punishment alone. Section 139 provides the direct route for intervention in municipalities, while section 154 requires national and provincial governments to support and strengthen municipal capacity. The design is not “punish first, repair later”. It is support, supervision, intervention where necessary, and accountability within co-operative government.

After 30 years of democracy, South Africa must also confront the accumulated power of the Treasury’s bureaucracy. The Treasury has been indispensable in building fiscal discipline. But technical fiscal authority can gradually become a power to govern by conditionality, cash-flow control and administrative veto. When equitable share transfers are withheld, the issue is not only whether municipalities have failed. It is whether a national bureaucracy is beginning to govern elected local institutions through the fiscal tap.

Co-operative government was never meant to be government by financial strangulation. The three spheres are distinctive, interdependent and interrelated; they are not a command chain with the Treasury at the apex. When money becomes the primary instrument of discipline, co-operation gives way to coercion.

Parliament must not treat this as a technical matter buried in fiscal administration. It is a constitutional matter with real consequences for communities

That is what makes section 216 so important. If the government moves from support, supervision or intervention to interrupting constitutionally allocated funds, the matter enters a different terrain.

A “withholding” cannot become a convenient label for what is, in substance, a stopping of funds. Once the equitable share is interrupted under section 216(2), the legal safeguards must follow because the constitution does not permit the executive to act alone when allocations to another sphere are stopped.

Parliament must therefore not treat this as a technical matter buried in fiscal administration. It is a constitutional matter with real consequences for communities.

Section 39 of the Municipal Finance Management Act gives parliament a binding responsibility to scrutinise any stopping of funds. The relevant committees must demand proper reports, hear from affected municipalities, test the evidence and satisfy themselves that the measure is lawful, proportionate and not extended beyond what the constitution permits.

The public should resist the false choice between fiscal discipline and service delivery. South Africa needs both: clean municipal finances and functioning water systems; consequence management and constitutional restraint; a firm Treasury and an active parliament.

The country cannot afford municipalities that waste public money. But it also cannot afford a constitutional culture in which communities lose basic services because executive power is exercised without sufficient scrutiny.

If co-operative government is reduced to the power to switch off the fiscal tap, then the constitution’s promise of interdependence will have been replaced by the bureaucracy’s habit of command.