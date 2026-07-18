Q&A with Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Zolile Williams on initiates’ safety

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The minister says initiation deaths are preventable, so why are so many initiates still dying?

If people follow the law and the advocacy campaign we’ve engaged on to ensure safe traditional initiation, and if they follow the correct practices, that is going to ameliorate the death of initiates.

Why isn’t the law being enforced?

The law is enforced. We have arrested 22 now. That is enforcement of the law.

So why are there still so many illegal initiation schools?

It’s like asking me why there are so many criminals. I can’t answer that question.

Are you saying initiation schools have been infiltrated by criminals?

I’m saying that traditional circumcision is being practised by people who are not traditionally expected to practise it. I was recently in a rural area which has become a slaughterhouse because of illegal initiation schools. We’ve closed 10 others you can’t see, and communities are terrorised not to indicate where these schools are. Some of them we only find when there’s the death of an initiate.

Are you saying vast areas of your province are beyond the law?

No, how can they be beyond the law?

Why is there no law enforcement in areas you say are slaughterhouses?

These schools are placed in unreachable areas. We’ve got monitoring teams that must go to the schools and check whether the law has been followed, the health status of initiates and what is being done to protect the lives of initiates. But in such areas they hide the schools away. You only realise there was a school when an underage initiate is declared dead because he was in one of these fictitious circumcision schools. Not that the law cannot reach them, because we’ve arrested 22.

Have they been convicted and put in jail?

Yes. The judge put 15 years on one. Because we have taken it on ourselves now to educate prosecutors on the customary male initiation act. We are working with prosecutors, with magistrates, with the police. So everyone in the criminal justice system is now more involved in acting against the practice.

So why are so many initiates still dying and being maimed?

The first thing is that in areas where the tradition was not practised, you find there’s an exponential increase in the death of initiates because of people who have never practised the system before.

But they are realising how much money they can make out of it?

Exactly. I heard about a woman who has been facilitating for young people in her village to be circumcised by her son, who is a newly initiated young man who has no experience. That woman is being investigated, and her son has been arrested because it is alleged that he has been commercialising this and has actually damaged a lot of kids who were circumcised by him.

Is it time to rethink this practice?

Definitely it is time to rethink the tradition and work with traditional leaders to say, “How can it be transformed so that no lives are lost because of this simple tradition that has never killed so many people before?”