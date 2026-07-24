OLIVER METH | Open letter to minister Gayton McKenzie: I don’t see myself in your ministry

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In an open letter to sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, Oliver Meth asks where are the partnerships that demonstrate the department understands LGBTQIA+ inclusion as part of its social cohesion mandate.

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Dear Minister Gayton McKenzie,

I have been thinking about this week’s hockey funding controversy, and the more I sit with it, the more convinced I become that this was never really about hockey.

The hockey teams simply exposed something much bigger about the way your ministry appears to function, and perhaps more importantly, about what many South Africans now believe your priorities to be.

For weeks, South Africans watched as our men’s and women’s national hockey teams faced the heartbreaking possibility of missing the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup because there wasn’t enough money to send them.

Then came reports that your office had spent around R31m travelling to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, recently. Whether every figure circulating publicly ultimately proves accurate is almost beside the point because the damage was already done.

People saw a government that appeared willing to spend generously on itself while telling athletes representing the country that there simply wasn’t enough money. Then, almost as quickly as the public outrage grew, the R3m needed for hockey somehow was made available by you.

You may argue that the two budgets have nothing to do with each other and perhaps, from an accounting perspective, they don’t. But politics has never been judged only by spreadsheets and budget lines. Leadership is judged by priorities, by perception and by whether the public believes that the government is acting in their interest before it is forced to do so.

The hockey saga created the unfortunate impression that your ministry only moved because it had been embarrassed into action and that should concern you far more than the criticism itself, because a department responsible for serving the public should never appear to require public outrage before doing what is expected of it.

The reason I raise this is because the hockey story forced me to think beyond sport. It made me ask a much bigger question about your ministry and whether it is fulfilling the purpose for which it was created.

As a queer South African, someone who has spent much of my career working in civil society and the broader social justice movement, I have reached an uncomfortable conclusion that I can no longer ignore. I simply do not see myself reflected in the work of the department of sport, arts and culture.

I don’t say that because I expect special treatment, or do I believe any community should receive preferential treatment over another. I say it because I expect my government to recognise that I, too, am part of the South African story, and that my community also deserves to see itself represented within the work of the ministry entrusted with building social cohesion.

That, after all, is your department’s mandate.

People often assume your job is about stadiums, concerts, museums and heritage sites. Those are certainly part of the portfolio, but they are not the destination. They are the tools. The destination has always been nation-building, social cohesion and creating a society in which every South African feels that they belong.

Sport, arts and culture are powerful because they shape how we understand one another, how we tell our stories and how we bridge the divides that still define our democracy more than three decades after Apartheid.

That is why I find your ministry’s silence on LGBTQIA+ inclusion so difficult to understand.

Over the past two years, several LGBTQIA+ organisations have done exactly what the government consistently encourages civil society to do. They have engaged with your department, met with officials and advisers, proposed partnerships and explored opportunities for collaboration around Pride events, cultural programming and initiatives that could strengthen inclusion through arts and culture. By all accounts, these engagements were constructive and held in good faith.

Yet after all this time, where are the outcomes? Where are the programmes that communities can point to with confidence?

Where are the partnerships that demonstrate your department understands LGBTQIA+ inclusion as part of its social cohesion mandate? Where are the funding opportunities that acknowledge the role queer artists, performers and organisations play in South Africa’s cultural landscape? And perhaps most importantly, where is the public leadership?

People often assume your job is about stadiums, concerts, museums and heritage sites. Those are certainly part of the portfolio, but they are not the destination. They are the tools. The destination has always been nation-building, social cohesion and creating a society in which every South African feels that they belong.

Because meetings without action eventually become little more than polite conversations. Communities cannot build trust in the government through engagements alone. They build trust when those engagements translate into visible programmes, meaningful partnerships and tangible support that people can actually experience.

The absence of that visibility matters because LGBTQIA+ South Africans are not a small interest group asking the government for symbolic recognition. We are deeply woven into the fabric of this country. We are artists, musicians, actors, dancers, filmmakers, photographers, designers, writers, producers, entrepreneurs and athletes. Every day we contribute to South Africa’s creative economy and cultural identity, helping shape the very industries that fall within your ministry’s responsibility.

Economists often refer to the purchasing power and economic contribution of LGBTQIA+ communities as the “pink rand”, but reducing our value to spending power alone misses the point. Our greatest contribution is not simply what we buy, it is what we create. We produce culture. We tell stories. We preserve memory. We challenge prejudice. We innovate. We employ people. We help define what modern South African culture looks like.

It is difficult to reconcile that contribution with the relative invisibility of LGBTQIA+ communities within your department’s public agenda. This is also why I become uneasy whenever Pride is dismissed as though it were simply a colourful parade asking the government for sponsorship.

Pride has always represented something much deeper. It is about visibility in a country where many queer people still fear being seen. It is about remembrance in a country where hate crimes and violence continue to devastate lives. It is about dignity in communities where discrimination still shapes people’s daily experiences at school, in workplaces, in places of worship, on sports fields, within families and even inside political institutions.

South Africa continues to confront the horrifying reality of corrective rape, homophobic violence, discrimination and exclusion despite having one of the world’s most progressive constitutions. Those are not simply criminal justice issues. They are cultural issues. They are social issues. They are precisely the kinds of issues that a department committed to social cohesion should be helping to confront through dialogue, artistic expression, public education and community partnerships.

If arts and culture can help us remember Apartheid, surely they can help us challenge prejudice in the present.

If sport can unite a nation around a rugby field, surely it can also create safer spaces for LGBTQIA+ athletes.

If heritage can preserve our history, surely it can also preserve the stories of queer South Africans who have fought for equality and expanded our democracy.

This is where I believe your ministry has an opportunity that it has yet to fully embrace.

Minister, I am not suggesting that the department of sport, arts and culture can solve homophobia on its own. That would be an unfair expectation, but your department can shape the national conversation. It can support artists telling difficult stories. It can partner with organisations already doing transformative work. It can use festivals, museums, community arts programmes and sporting platforms to challenge prejudice instead of allowing silence to fill the space where leadership should exist.

That is what social cohesion looks like in practice.

Perhaps your department is already doing much of this work and has simply failed to communicate it publicly. If that is the case, then I genuinely welcome the opportunity to be corrected.

Tell South Africans what your ministry has done for LGBTQIA+ communities since July 2024. Tell us what emerged from the engagements your officials have had with LGBTQIA+ organisations.

Tell us what programmes have been funded, what partnerships have been established and what strategy exists to use sport, arts and culture as tools to combat discrimination, exclusion and violence against queer South Africans.

Because if meaningful work exists, then communities deserve to know about it. And if it does not, then communities deserve to know why.

Minister, I am writing this letter because I believe your ministry can be more than the controversies that dominate the headlines. I believe it can be remembered as the department that understood that social cohesion is not achieved by asking everyone to wave the same flag. It is achieved by ensuring that every South African, regardless of race, gender, disability, religion or sexual orientation, genuinely feels that the flag belongs to them too.

Today, when I look at your ministry through the eyes of a queer South African and someone who has dedicated his professional life to advancing social justice, I cannot honestly say that I feel included in that vision. I do not see my community reflected in the department’s public work in any meaningful way, and I know I am far from alone in feeling that absence.

The hockey controversy reminded South Africans that public pressure can force the government to act. My hope is that this conversation does something even more important. I hope it encourages your ministry to publicly demonstrate how it intends to use sport, arts and culture not only to celebrate South Africa’s diversity, but to actively protect it, strengthen it and ensure that every community can recognise itself in the democratic promise your department was created to uphold.

Oliver Meth is a strategic communications consultant at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg