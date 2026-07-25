DUMA GQUBULE | BEE needs a major revamp to adapt to the current crises

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In 1994, the ANC went to the elections with the Reconstruction & Development Plan (RDP), which said: “The domination of business activities by white business and the exclusion of black people and women from the mainstream of economic activity are causes for great concern ... A central objective of the RDP is to deracialise the economy completely, through focused policies of BEE.” After 32 years of democracy, the time has come to review progress.

In a new paper, “Black ownership on the JSE during the first three decades of democracy,” The Transformation Lens says there were more than 1,000 BEE transactions worth R700bn between 1994 and 2024. At the end of December 2024, there was direct black ownership of R255.2bn within the top 60 JSE-listed companies. This was equivalent to 1.5% of their market capitalisation, which was R17.1-trillion. BEE only applies to the South African assets of JSE-listed companies. After excluding the foreign assets of these companies — an astonishing 78.5% of their market capitalisation — black ownership was equivalent to 6.9% of the value of South African assets.

There have been two positive outcomes from BEE policies. First, there are now about 30 black-owned companies that have assets of more than R1bn. Most of these companies do not depend on state procurement. BEE is not synonymous with corruption. The biggest myth is that BEE has only benefited a few politically connected ANC leaders. While ANC politicians such as President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale benefited from earlier waves of empowerment deals, they never accounted for the majority of BEE deal flow.

An analysis of black shareholders within the JSE Top 60 companies shows that they hardly feature as owners of listed shares. The paper has found that ownership by broad-based ownership schemes was R167.3bn, equivalent to two-thirds of total black ownership. Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), whose beneficiaries are 128,000 members of the Bafokeng people, was the largest black owner of shares on the JSE. It owned shares worth R36.5bn, equivalent to 14.3% of total black ownership on the JSE. RBH had a NAV of R56bn at the end of 2024.

Kagiso Trust, a community development agency that owns shares in Kagiso Tiso Holdings and Kagiso Capital, is worth R11.5bn. The Sishen Iron Ore Co Community Development Trust, which owns 3% of the Sishen mine, had assets of R10.6bn in September 2024. The Mineworkers Investment Co has a NAV of R7.5bn. Within the top 60 JSE-listed companies, there were 14 employee share ownership plans (Esops) worth R40.3bn, equivalent to 17.9% of total black ownership. The largest Esop was the R11.2bn Shoprite-Checkers scheme for the company’s 126,000 employees. Shoprite is the largest private employer in South Africa.

Three policy interventions are required to kickstart the next chapter of BEE

There were also public retail schemes such as MultiChoice’s Phuthuma Nathi scheme, which had 73,791 shareholders in March 2025 and has paid dividends of R19.6bn since inception in 2006. Credit must go to the government for its policy switch from narrow to broad-based BEE. However, there must be further research into the efficacy and quality of community schemes and Esops. Some provide an illusion of real ownership and democratic participation in decision-making. Communities and employees must have the rights that real owners of shares have. These are the rights to capital appreciation, dividends and voice — the ability to exercise their vote at an AGM and hold management to account.

Three policy interventions are required to kickstart the next chapter of BEE. First, the measurement of black ownership of JSE-listed companies has become a joke because of political compromises the government made when it was developing the BEE codes and sector charters. These include the farce of recognising indirect black ownership in pension and provident funds and the “once empowered, always empowered” principle in mining. This principle allows mining companies to count black shareholders in perpetuity after they have sold their shares.

The current review of empowerment policy must reverse these political compromises, close the loopholes that allow companies to game the system and introduce stronger incentives for companies to conclude replacement BEE transactions after the exit of black shareholders. Second, there has been inadequate state finance for black consortia to purchase shares in listed companies. A developmental central bank must set developmental targets for the financial sector, capitalise development finance institutions and mobilise finance for a super fund for the purchase of shares in listed companies.

The time has come to redefine BEE for a new era. A new vision must be located within a bold vision and plan to fix a broken economy that is heading for two decades of declining average living standards. Given the scale of the triple crises of unemployment, poverty and inequality, deracialising the existing economy will not be enough. The plan must create a completely new economy that works for everyone.