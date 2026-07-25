EDITORIAL | Make it a double, Banyana

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The women’s national soccer team, Banyana Banyana, have pitched their tent in Morocco, where they are in pursuit of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) crown.

It was in the North African country where Banyana became queens of the continent when they lifted the trophy following victory against the home side in 2022 to achieve their only title.

The firepower of the five-time runners-up has been strengthened by livewire forward Thembi Kgatlana, who returns to the tournament to bolster the squad after missing the last edition due to personal reasons.

Their bid to capture the continental championship begins tomorrow in a clash against Tanzania in a match where, if fielded, midfielder Linda Motlhalo will join the elite club of centurions.

In a tournament that will run into August, a victorious campaign by Banyana would be a wonderful way to celebrate Women’s Month and toast Desiree Ellis‘s team, which has made great strides despite the lack of a fully professional women’s league.

The first South African team to reach the knockout round of the World Cup — in 2023 — Banyana have an opportunity to return to the global stage, as Wafcon semifinalists will qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

They have everything to play for, not least because the president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, this week announced that the Wafcon winners will take home a whopping $7m (about R118m).

That money should not find its way into the pockets of administrators. It must be reinvested into the game to make it possible for more girls to follow in the footsteps of Ellis and the footballers who have paved the way for them.