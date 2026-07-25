KHAYA SITHOLE | Privatising passenger rail is not the solution

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Mass transit systems like trains are created to ensure mobility of the masses with the understanding that they generate multiplier effects — access to employment opportunities and lower transport costs — that cannot be captured on the balance sheet of a train operator, the writer says. Picture:

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Over the past week, the UK minted yet another prime minister, in the form of Andy Burnham. Burnham is the 7th prime minister in the past 10 years and replaced Keir Starmer, whose cardinal sin was that he won a general election but failed to win the popularity contest among his party members.

That absurdity aside, Burnham’s first speech reflected on the old debate about the privatisation of state enterprises that was championed by Margaret Thatcher. That process, which was premised on the idea that the government was a better regulator than operator, led to a sweep across state assets where everything that could be price-tagged was flogged off to the private sector.

The problem with such a blind approach to state entities is that it failed to acknowledge that some assets are actually not able to thrive under private ownership and management.

Take the railways for example. In the privatisation drive, the key issues the British had to confront were the delineations between train operators, train owners, track owners and support services. British Rail, which had for many years operated as a single vertically integrated railway company, ended up being split into 70 different entities — with disastrous consequences.

Core to the problem is that private enterprise works on the basis of recovering capital costs and making the profit margins necessary to create an appetite for investment. The investment horizon is an essential component of the investment case.

If the investment horizon is short, then the capital and profit margins need to be generated over a short period. This works well if the end users — the passengers — are able to bear the costs and still use the service. In the British case, one idea of incentivising competition was to limit the duration of franchise contracts so that no operator would work on the basis of long-term or permanent entitlement. Under that theory, the threat of displacement at the end of the franchise period would be the incentive that forced companies to provide superior services and ensure that the prospects of renewal were maximised.

The downside of short franchise contracts, however, is that the investment recovery period is shorter and higher fares are the only way to compensate for this.

Prasa’s recovery has seen its annual passenger volumes shift from the lows of Covid days to over 77-million

When the government takes the view that higher tariffs are undesirable as they affect citizens, it then has to figure out how to correct this market failure. A country like England would simply not function if the railway system was not central to its transport network. To address the tensions between the profit needs of the operators and the transportation needs of the citizens, a subsidy model may emerge as the practical solution to the deadlock.

In such a case, the government implicitly acknowledges that if the end-user fees — tariffs or ticket prices — are designed on open market principles and end up being unaffordable to citizens, that amounts to a denial of service. In a country like South Africa where unemployment and low wages are prevalent, a lack of mass transit options amounts to a denial of service to those citizens who cannot afford to commute affordably through other means.

Given the spatial outline of the country and the distances between affordable living spaces and economic participation hubs, the need for mass transit systems like railways is glaringly obvious.

Over the past few years, as the operations of entities like Prasa and MetroRail suffered, many commuters who were dependent on the low fares and predictability of trains were left at the mercy of expensive alternatives like taxis. The dual harm suffered by commuters when train systems fail is that the cost of commuting escalates and the predictability associated with scheduled trains is lost.

According to the Journal of Transport and Supply Chain Management, “household transport expenditure in South Africa is rising both absolutely and relatively to total expenditure. In 1995, 11% of households spent more than 10% of their budget on transport. Two decades later, in 2015, 45% of households spent more than 10% of their budget on transport”. Such trends represent serious public transport policy problems that have to be mitigated.

In the Prasa case study, the trends over the past decade illustrate a sharp collapse in passenger trips (the volume problem) that was mitigated by the fare freeze. In the five years between 2015 and 2020, passenger trips collapsed from over 500-million to just over 125-million due to infrastructure challenges like underinvestment, poor maintenance and vandalism. The dark days of Covid collapsed this to below 5-million passenger trips in 2021.

The shift from over 500-million to less than 5-million translated to a denial of access for commuters who had to use alternative forms of transport. In the same period, Prasa froze its fares, which is an accepted mitigant against the dual harm, but when passengers are not taking trains, the low fares are of little consequence. An entity like Prasa can only balance its books if its volumes are maintained and the fare gap is covered through other means.

The tension point regarding railway systems is that capital costs are remarkably high across the world

Mass transit systems like trains are created to ensure mobility of the masses with the understanding that they generate multiplier effects — access to employment opportunities and lower transport costs — that cannot be captured on the balance sheet of a train operator.

Prasa’s recovery has seen its annual passenger volumes shift from the lows of Covid days to over 77-million. Clearly for an institution that once covered 500-million trips, this is still a fraction of its capability, but indicates some notable progress.

The tension point regarding railway systems is that capital costs are remarkably high across the world. This means that the state has to accept the trade-off associated with rail operations — if high costs should not be an impediment to access, the state must have intervention instruments. Subsidies are a common response, and if the business model of Prasa or MetroRail is only possible due to subsidy contributions, then the state must consider this or countenance the unpalatable alternative of mass denial of access to commuters.

The problem of recent years is that far too many state entities have requested bailouts to survive. But bailouts are an illustration of operational and management failure rather than a policy position. This means that whenever we deliberate on the models of state entities, we must distinguish between the bailouts that we must all frown upon and the subsidies that are a core requirement of operational viability and public policy. Conflating the two risks repeating the errors of many governments to the detriment of their citizens.