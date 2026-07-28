MAKGABO VAN NIEKERK | What young green entrepreneurs need from industry

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We must challenge an outdated perception that the waste and recycling sector is a 'dirty' industry suited only to the unskilled, says the writer. File photo:

A few weeks after the 11th Green Youth Indaba concluded, I continue to reflect on what I saw and heard there. I left inspired by the determination, creativity and ambition of South Africa’s young generation.

These young people are hungry for knowledge, to contribute, to be taken seriously and to be recognised as valuable contributors to their communities, the economy and the planet.

Working at the intersection of industry, recycling and the circular economy, we have a responsibility that extends beyond building systems for today. We must also help develop the people, skills and businesses that will sustain those systems into the future.

The Green Youth Indaba was a powerful reminder that South Africa’s transition to a circular economy will depend on young innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and community leaders who are ready to turn ideas into action.

Why economic impact matters more than innovation alone

The indaba demonstrated one example that stayed with me: a young woman from Limpopo who transforms agricultural waste left after harvesting mielies into biodiesel. Through the work, she is creating employment opportunities while addressing a waste challenge within her own community.

One of the biggest barriers facing young green entrepreneurs is access to information

This is not innovation as an abstract concept. It is practical problem-solving driven by people who understand their communities and are creating solutions based on real needs.

Ideas and entrepreneurs shaping the future

University students, researchers and self-taught entrepreneurs demonstrated that innovation comes from many different places and experiences.

A young entrepreneur from Limpopo has developed a business around the “wonder bag”, a low-cost cooking solution made from recycled fabric that reduces reliance on electricity.

The product is being exported to international markets, demonstrating that sustainable solutions developed locally can have global relevance.

What stood out most was not only the innovation itself but also the commitment behind it. These entrepreneurs are not waiting for opportunities to appear; they are creating solutions, building businesses and addressing challenges in their communities.

Collaboration is the foundation of progress

South Africa, and the world, cannot achieve green economy ambitions through the efforts of one sector alone. Meaningful progress requires government, industry, academia, NGOs and communities working together towards shared objectives.

South Africa’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) journey is a collective effort that requires collaboration across the entire value chain. Government, brand owners, PROs, waste reclaimer organisations and communities all have an essential role to play in building a system that delivers environmental outcomes while creating economic opportunities and supporting livelihoods.

Why industry needs to show up

For many young people at the indaba, seeing industry leaders actively participating provided an important connection between education and opportunity. Too often, young people are not exposed to the full range of careers and entrepreneurial possibilities within the green economy.

As an industry, we need to move beyond once-off engagements and create structured pathways that connect young people to training, mentorship, employment and enterprise opportunities.

One of the biggest barriers facing young green entrepreneurs is access to information. Many have the ideas and determination, but they do not always know where to find support, who to approach or how to connect with the right networks.

If we fail to invest in skills development, mentorship and enterprise support, we risk limiting South Africa’s ability to achieve its circular economy ambitions

This is where platforms such as the Green Youth Indaba are valuable. They bring entrepreneurs, industry, government departments, funding organisations and support institutions into the same space.

Many companies have enterprise development and supply chain development commitments; the opportunity is to ensure those resources create meaningful, long-term impacts. This requires industry to move beyond its offices and engage directly with communities, rural areas and townships where many innovative ideas originate.

The opportunity ahead

The green economy offers opportunities across the entire value chain, from sustainable design and responsible sourcing to collection, sorting, recycling, remanufacturing and the development of new circular business models.

In packaging specifically, there is significant opportunity for innovation that ensures products are designed for sustainability, remain attractive to consumers, can be effectively recycled and support reuse models.

We must also challenge an outdated perception that the waste and recycling sector is a “dirty” industry suited only to the unskilled. This narrative does not reflect the reality of a modern circular economy sector that requires engineers, entrepreneurs, researchers, designers, technicians and business leaders.

Future depends on the next generation

A successful circular economy cannot simply be built for young people, it must be built with them. Tomorrow’s leaders will develop new recycling technologies, establish circular businesses, influence policy and create innovative solutions that keep valuable materials in circulation.

The transition to a circular economy is ultimately a people transition. Infrastructure, legislation and technology are essential, but lasting change depends on having skilled, informed and empowered people who can participate meaningfully in the system.

If we fail to invest in skills development, mentorship and enterprise support, we risk limiting South Africa’s ability to achieve its circular economy ambitions.

There is no green economy future without young people carrying it forward. They cannot advance what they do not understand, and they cannot build what they have not been given the opportunity to shape.

Young people need to be equipped to ask the right questions, and we need to make sure someone is answering them.

Van Niekerk is the executive director at PRO Alliance

Sowetan