MOSHE KOLA | Township businesses need capital, not charity

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Siphiwe Moorosi, who owns a kota shop in Jabavu, Soweto, says he hopes the government will take township businesses seriously and help with funding. Picture:

If a technology start-up in Sandton can raise millions from investors before signing its first customer, why does a township business with 15 years of trading history struggle to secure a modest bank loan?

That question exposes one of the greatest contradictions in South Africa’s economy.

Across the country, thousands of township businesses have loyal customers, predictable cash flow and deep knowledge of their local markets, yet they remain largely invisible to mainstream investors.

Instead of being treated as commercial entities with high growth potential, they are routinely categorised as candidates for grants, donations and corporate social investment (CSI).

The result is a two-tier financial system that routinely funds unproven suburban potential while overlooking proven township performance.

The township economy is estimated to be worth between R800bn and R1-trillion. This is not a marginal, informal sector operating on the fringes of society.

Survival funding keeps businesses alive; commercial investments allow them to grow

It supports millions of livelihoods through retail, transport, construction, food services, light manufacturing and hospitality. It represents one of the country’s largest consumer markets and its most active engine of enterprise. Yet the official approach to township development remains stubbornly rooted in sympathy rather than commercial investment.

For decades, government departments, development agencies and corporate foundations have followed a comfortable formula: sponsor entrepreneurship workshops, donate trading containers and some equipment, and hand out once-off micro-grants.

While these initiatives may offer short-term relief to small businesses, they rarely build businesses capable of expanding, hiring at scale or competing nationally.

The problem is not that these programmes exist. The problem is that they have become the dominant corporate and state response.

A once-off grant of R20,000 or R50,000 might purchase stock or cover operating expenses for a few weeks, but it will not finance heavy machinery, build distribution networks or fund bulk cold storage. Survival funding keeps businesses alive; commercial investments allow them to grow.

Consider two contrasting realities. One entrepreneur pitches an untested software idea to investors in Sandton and secures millions in venture capital because the market buys into future projections.

Another entrepreneur has spent 15 years building a profitable enterprise next door in Alexandra, employs local residents, serves hundreds of daily customers, and has navigated economic downturns, the Covid-19 pandemic, load-shedding and supply chain disruptions. Yet when this business owner walks into a bank, the application is stalled by requests for suburban property collateral that few township entrepreneurs possess.

The issue here is not capability. It is perception. Township business owners are constantly assessed through a welfare lens rather than an investment lens. They are forced to prove they deserve assistance rather than being evaluated on their ability to generate a return on equity.

The appetite and market demand for investment already exist on the ground. What is missing is institutional capital structured to meet this demand at scale

That structural mindset represents one of the greatest missed economic opportunities in democratic South Africa.

Walk through Soweto, Khayelitsha, Mdantsane, Umlazi or Seshego, and a very different economic reality unfolds. Residents are self-funding multistorey backyard rental units, converting properties into retail hubs, opening restaurants and light manufacturing workshops, and building local delivery networks.

This is private capital deployment happening at the household level, executed without bank loans or state intervention. It demonstrates a fundamental truth: the appetite and market demand for investment already exist on the ground. What is missing is institutional capital structured to meet this demand at scale.

South Africans often praise the resilience of township business owners. We celebrate their ability to keep trading despite crumbling infrastructure, crim, and exorbitant credit costs. But resilience is not an economic strategy.

No economy expands simply because its entrepreneurs are resilient enough to survive avoidable structural failures. Sustainable growth occurs when financial institutions and state authorities remove barriers to enterprise by investing in infrastructure, lowering operating costs and opening equity channels.

Ironically, when institutional private capital does enter townships, it almost takes the form of retail shopping malls. While these developments create entry-level jobs and consumer convenience, they function largely as financial extraction points, channelling township household income straight out of the community and into corporate supply chains headquartered elsewhere.

Township residents are welcome as consumers, but local businesses are rarely integrated as suppliers.

That structural imbalance must change. Shifting from corporate charity to genuine investment requires concrete structural actions.

We must change how we measure success ... vanity metrics tell us nothing about economic transformation

Banks must develop credit assessment models based on daily cash flow, digital transaction histories and local market share, rather than relying strictly on conventional property collateral.

Development finance institutions must provide patient equity and blended finance vehicles that give township enterprises three to five years to scale operations.

At the same time, municipalities should provide business infrastructure — micro-warehousing, cold storage facilities, shared manufacturing hubs and reliable digital connectivity — as income-generating public utilities rather than welfare handouts.

Fast-moving consumer goods brands and major retailers must also move past donor-funded supplier development initiatives and contract township manufacturers, packagers and logistics providers as core commercial partners.

Most importantly, we must change how we measure success. For too long, government departments and corporate boardrooms have measured progress by the number of workshops held, certificates issued and micro-grants distributed. Those vanity metrics tell us nothing about economic transformation.

The metrics that actually matter are straightforward: How many township enterprises have doubled their headcount? How many have become primary suppliers to national retail chains? How many have transitioned beyond their immediate geography into regional or national brands?

Those are the true indicators of economic development. Township entrepreneurs have already proven their commercial instinct, endurance and market knowledge. What they lack is not ambition or capability — it is access to the same commercial capital and financial infrastructure that is routinely extended to formal businesses elsewhere.

The township economy does not need another patronising handout. It needs capital, it needs value-chain access and, above all, it needs corporate South Africa and policymakers to recognise these enterprises for what they already are: South Africa’s most underfunded commercial investment opportunity.