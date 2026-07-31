MALEMA SEROBA | South Africa cannot deport its way out of Africa’s leadership crisis

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People march as anti-immigrant protesters go door-to-door in search of undocumented foreign nationals to take them to the police, after an unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave the country had passed, in Alexandra township, South Africa, July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Oupa Nkosi

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Every decade, South Africans find themselves fighting the same battle over immigration. Every decade, the faces change, the slogans evolve and public frustration grows louder. Yet the underlying crisis remains the same.

South Africa is trying to solve a continental leadership crisis through immigration policy. It will not work.

South Africans are angry, and they have every reason to be. The country continues to grapple with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Public services are under immense pressure. Crime has eroded public confidence, while many citizens believe government has failed to enforce immigration laws consistently. Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that organisations such as March and March have gained public support by demanding action against illegal immigration.

South Africa’s official unemployment rate stood at 32.9% in 2025, while the expanded unemployment rate exceeded 43%. These figures reflect the daily reality of millions of South Africans who are struggling to find work, support their families and build a better future.

The frustration is real. But frustration alone does not guarantee that we are fighting the right battle.

Illegal immigration has become the visible face of a much deeper crisis. It is easier to blame the person crossing the border than to confront the political and economic failures that made that journey necessary in the first place.

South Africa remains the most industrialised economy on the continent. It has stronger financial institutions, better infrastructure than many of its neighbours and a more diversified economy. Whether we welcome it or not, people will continue to come here in search of work, safety and opportunity.

This is not unique to South Africa. The United States attracts migrants because it is North America’s largest economy. Germany attracts migrants because it is one of Europe’s strongest economies. South Africa occupies a similar position within Southern Africa.

We have been asking the wrong question. Instead of asking why people come to South Africa, we should be asking why so many Africans believe they have no future in the countries they call home.

Migration is rarely the problem itself. It is the consequence of economic collapse, political instability, conflict, corruption and weak governance.

Summits are held, communiqués are issued, commitments are made. Meanwhile, ordinary Africans continue packing their bags in search of opportunity elsewhere.

For decades, African leaders have championed the language of regional integration, African solidarity and shared prosperity. The Southern African Development Community was established to strengthen economic cooperation and promote collective development across the region. Yet when economies falter, governments fail or political instability takes hold, regional cooperation often produces declarations instead of decisive action.

Summits are held, communiqués are issued, commitments are made. Meanwhile, ordinary Africans continue packing their bags in search of opportunity elsewhere.

When economies fail, people are bound to move. When governments cannot create jobs, people move. When corruption weakens institutions and instability destroys confidence, people move.

Migration is the symptom and leadership failure is the disease.

None of this suggests that South Africa should abandon border enforcement. Every sovereign nation has both the right and the responsibility to secure its borders, enforce immigration laws and know who enters and exits its territory. Effective immigration management is essential for national security, economic planning and public confidence.

At the same time, South Africa cannot lecture the region about governance while its own immigration system struggles with corruption, administrative backlogs and weak border management. Leadership begins at home.

Border enforcement is necessary. It is simply not sufficient. Even if South Africa were able to deport every undocumented migrant tomorrow, new arrivals would continue coming for as long as neighbouring economies fail to create jobs, provide security and offer hope to their citizens.

That is why the immigration debate cannot remain a Home Affairs discussion only. It must become:

an economic development discussion;

a governance discussion; and

a regional cooperation discussion.

SADC governments need to move beyond annual summits and political rhetoric. Regional integration should mean coordinated industrialisation, cross-border infrastructure projects, investment in manufacturing, agricultural value chains and youth employment programmes that create opportunities where people already live. A stronger regional economy is not simply good politics. It is essential for long-term stability.

The private sector also has an important role to play. South African companies operating across Southern Africa should see regional development not as charity but as sound business strategy. Investing in entrepreneurship, skills development and local industries creates stronger markets, more resilient supply chains and ultimately reduces the economic pressures that drive migration.

This conversation also requires honesty; not every foreign national living in South Africa is undocumented and not every undocumented migrant is a criminal. Likewise, it would be dishonest to pretend that weak border management has had no consequences for public confidence. South Africans deserve an immigration system that is fair, lawful and effective.

Both truths can exist at the same time. We should reject xenophobia without dismissing legitimate concerns about illegal immigration, but we should defend human dignity while insisting on the rule of law.

Most importantly, we should stop pretending that South Africa can solve a continental problem on its own.

The United Nations estimates that South Africa hosts more than 167,000 refugees and asylum seekers. Many more migrants arrive because of economic hardship, political instability and conflict continue to undermine opportunities elsewhere on the continent.

People do not leave their homes because another country is attractive. They leave because their own country has stopped giving them reasons to stay.

Until African governments confront the governance failures, economic stagnation and corruption that continue to push their citizens across borders, South Africa will remain the destination of choice for those searching for a better life.

Every decade, South Africans return to the same debate.

Until the continent produces stronger institutions, accountable leadership and economies that create opportunities for their own people, our borders will continue carrying the weight of failures that extend far beyond South Africa itself.

Malema Seroba is a strategic communications practitioner who advises executives and organisations on strategic communications, reputation and thought leadership.