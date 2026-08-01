SIPHO NGWEMA | Better tested early than broken too late

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Every institution has two lives. The first is the one we encounter in headlines. It lives in boardrooms, court papers, executive appointments and political controversy.

The second is almost invisible. It lives in the home of a retired teacher in a small village in QwaQwa. After 40 years of standing in front of chalkboards, marking late into the night and believing that education can change children’s lives, retirement has become wonderfully ordinary.

She has never attended a meeting of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) or even heard of it, so makes no link between it and her pension. She could not explain fiduciary duties, yet her financial security depends, in part, on decisions taken by people she will never meet.

That is the second life of an institution.

The first belongs to executives, ministers, judges and newspapers. The second belongs to ordinary South Africans who may never know the names of those leading these institutions, yet whose lives are quietly shaped by the quality of their governance.

That is why the story is bigger than the PIC.

Stable democracies are not those that avoid institutional stress. They are those that learn from it

Over the past decade, South Africans have watched one institution after another come under extraordinary pressure. State capture exposed profound weaknesses across government. The SAPS continues to grapple with questions of leadership, accountability and public confidence. The National Prosecuting Authority has spent years rebuilding after institutional erosion. The PIC has faced intense governance scrutiny. Sanral, Eskom, the SABC and many others have each experienced moments that tested their leaders and public trust.

The temptation is to see each controversy as another isolated crisis. But perhaps what we are witnessing is not a series of unrelated institutional failures but the first great institutional stress test of our constitutional democracy.

Constitutions establish principles, define powers and articulate national aspirations. Institutions spend generations attempting to give those principles practical meaning. They develop resilience not because they are spared crises, but because crises expose weaknesses that societies choose to repair.

South Africa has already shown institutional recovery is possible. Sars provides perhaps the clearest example. After years of institutional weakening and declining public confidence, it has spent the past few years rebuilding professional capacity, strengthening governance and restoring its ability to perform a critical function.

Institutions do not become resilient because they are never tested. They become resilient because they remember the lessons of every test they survive.

Comparative experience reminds us that institutional testing is neither uniquely South African nor necessarily fatal to democracy. Britain’s democratic institutions evolved over centuries, and the US spent much of its first century defining the boundaries between its institutions before many constitutional norms eventually settled.

Stable democracies are not those that avoid institutional stress. They are those that learn from it.

Recognising institutional stress should never become an excuse for institutional failure. Every governance breakdown carries consequences. Weak policing costs lives. Corruption diverts resources. Administrative failure discourages investment. Institutional instability weakens economic confidence.

The costs are borne not in constitutional textbooks but in ordinary homes. Our retired teacher in QwaQwa should never have to understand the governance arrangements of the PIC in order to feel secure about her retirement. The commuter doesn’t have to understand Sanral’s financing model before trusting the roads they travel.

Institutions exist precisely so that ordinary people do not have to think about them. When institutions dominate the headlines, something has usually gone wrong. Yet perhaps there is one reason for cautious optimism. If weaknesses are exposed early enough, they can still be corrected. That may be South Africa’s greatest advantage.

Our constitution continues to enjoy broad legitimacy. Elections remain competitive. Independent courts exercise meaningful authority. Civil society remains active and public debate remains robust. These are not signs of institutional perfection or of democratic decline. They are signs of institutions under pressure.

The more important question is whether they are learning.

Perhaps the greatest challenge is not constitutional at all. It is cultural. Can political leaders accept institutions that sometimes produce inconvenient outcomes? Can appointments increasingly reward competence rather than proximity to political power? Can public institutions build cultures that outlive the temporary leaders?

The answers will shape the next 30 years of our democracy far more profoundly than any controversy currently dominating the news cycle.

There is another transition quietly taking place. The generation that negotiated South Africa’s democratic settlement is leaving public life and handing responsibility to new leaders. That is exactly how democracy should evolve. No constitutional order should depend indefinitely on the wisdom or moral authority of its founders. Strong democracies continue functioning under entirely ordinary leadership.

Perhaps that is the real test confronting South Africa. The first 30 years were about building democratic institutions. The next 30 may be about proving that they are strong enough to survive their builders.

Citizens should not need to become experts in institutional governance simply to have confidence that the institutions serving them are worthy of that trust. That is the promise every constitutional democracy ultimately makes — not that institutions will never be tested, but that they will possess the humility to learn, the courage to reform, and the resilience to emerge stronger.