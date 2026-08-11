TOM EATON | A whopping R1.4m to write government press releases ― the plot thickens

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Last week it emerged that the department of social development, led by minister Dina Pule, has allegedly paid a contractor R1.4m to write and edit press releases. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Story audio is generated using AI

I can’t say why people choose to write fiction in South Africa. I mean, I can, but I don’t approve of kink-shaming so I won’t. And to be fair, local writers of fiction still have a number of legitimate dreams to cling to, other than the obvious one of marrying rich.

If you’re very lucky, for example, your novel can be prescribed as a high school setwork.

This is a wonderful outcome, especially if you hate children and want to be the means whereby their nascent love of reading is smothered in the crib.

Not only will you stick it to masses of teenagers, with their churlish desire to experience stories as pure delights rather than as units of educational currency to be scraped together and offered to examiners, but you’ll also make life-changing money in the process, as long as that life lasts no longer than 18 months.

Another possibility is that you get hired to write on a soap opera.

This is also very rewarding work and definitely stretches one’s fiction-writing abilities to their limits: I wrote on a soap opera where someone fell off the roof of a skyscraper at the end of one episode and woke up in hospital in the next, and I am quite sure I never encountered that level of character development in any of the great works of fiction.

So Kafka turned Gregor Samsa into a giant bug. And? Did Gregor go from being in bits on a Sandton pavement to being a grumpy patient in the ICU just a day or two later? Kafka Schmafka.

Finally, there’s always the possibility that you will trend-chase cleverly and voraciously enough that you hit the jackpot with a concept that triggers a bona fide bidding war. For instance, a trilogy in which a rich, mysterious young 19th century English aristocrat who is also a werewolf falls in love with a sexually insatiable chambermaid who is actually an assassin working for Rasputin, and together they reveal that Queen Victoria is sneaking out of the palace at night to go and be both Sherlock Holmes and Jack the Ripper, a transformation facilitated by the Faerie Kin as part of their Netherwar against the Darksiders from the Underrealms.

(I am open to offers.)

The trouble with these dreams, however, is that none are sure bets. Prescription committees change. Soaps get canned. Trends move on.

But there remains one other dream to which local storytellers can aspire; a gig that is not only lucrative but, barring interventions by parliament, seems to offer some real job security.

To write for government ― especially an ANC-run ministry ― is to arrive in the literary promised land of the lowest possible expectations remunerated at the highest possible level.

Last week it emerged that some people are upset that the department of social development has allegedly paid a contractor R1.4m to write and edit press releases.

I am not one of the people who are upset. On the contrary, I find this news incredibly exciting because it means that someone in South Africa is earning a lot of money for writing fiction. The dream is still alive.

Of course, competent writers will probably have to wait their turn, because in this instance there’s no actual skill required. There’s no need to construct complicated plots or nuanced characters; to hold readers’ attention with snappy dialogue or dramatic twists. In these penny dreadfuls the big reveal is a tap, and the gripping cliffhanger is whether water comes out when you turn it on.

To write for government ― especially an ANC-run ministry ― is to arrive in the literary promised land of the lowest possible expectations remunerated at the highest possible level.

Here, one’s brief is to produce text-based wallpaper; meaning-adjacent marks on a page; to simulate a constant, quiet, opaque form of communication, like cows gently mooing in a nearby field, reassuring sporadic passers-by that life is continuing while reassuring the political class that change is not yet required.

No, the traditional skills of the storyteller, like creating a vivid picture of how things are or how they might be, are not required at all. For this Dickens of dross, this Poe of pabulum, the brief is simply to eat money and, out of their other end, gently secrete letters arranged in more or less the right order.

As a taxpayer I can muster a small amount of anger.

But as a writer, ah! I must confess that a part of me is gazing up at the faerie folk of the ANC as they wage their Netherwar against the fiscus and basic decency, and feeling oddly grateful that, as it all comes slowly apart, at least one of my kin is making bank.