OLIVER METH | Can Malema’s EFF win back a generation?

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The November 4 local government elections will be a test for the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Julius Malema has a problem, and the November 4 local government elections may expose it more clearly than any speech, rally or social media campaign ever could: the generation that once saw the Economic Freedom Fighters as the political home of its anger and hope is no longer as convinced that the red beret represents the future it once promised.

That does not mean the EFF is irrelevant, nor does it mean that Julius Malema has suddenly lost his political influence. Politics is about moments, endurance and changing tides, and every new movement eventually discovers that the excitement that comes with being the new kid on the block does not last forever.

The real test is whether a political party can survive those cycles, learn from its setbacks and change with the electorate without losing the reason people supported it in the first place.

That, for me, is where the EFF finds itself today.

When the party was formed in 2013, it found a generation already frustrated with the direction of South Africa. Young people were coming of age in a country where democracy had brought political freedom, but economic freedom remained painfully out of reach, with unemployment, poverty, inequality and exclusion continuing to shape the lives of millions of black South Africans.

Then came the height of #FeesMustFall.

For many of us at universities during those years, politics was not something we watched on television. It was happening around us, in lecture halls, student residences and on the streets, as young people demanded an education system that did not make poverty a barrier to opportunity. We were questioning why, more than two decades after apartheid, a young black person could work hard, get accepted into university and still be unable to continue because their family could not afford the fees.

It was in that environment that Malema seemed to speak directly to us.

Whether you agreed with everything he said was almost beside the point. Malema had an ability many politicians simply did not possess: he could take the complicated frustrations of South African politics and express them in language young people understood. He spoke about land, unemployment, education and inequality without the careful political language that often made other politicians sound as though they were reading from a script.

He sounded angry because many of us were angry too. When he spoke about economic freedom, there was a generation willing to believe that perhaps someone had finally understood that political freedom meant little if you could not find a job, afford university, buy a home or build a decent life. That emotional connection mattered.

The EFF won 6.35% of the national vote in its first election in 2014, rising to 10.8% in 2019 and winning 44 seats in Parliament. But in 2024, its support fell to 9.52%, with the party dropping from 44 seats to 39. The decline was not catastrophic — the EFF remains a major political force but it was significant because it came at precisely the moment when the ANC suffered its biggest electoral collapse since 1994. Instead of the EFF becoming the obvious home for that dissatisfaction, Jacob Zuma’s newly formed MK Party captured 14.58% of the national vote and 58 seats, while millions of South Africans chose not to participate.

So perhaps the question is not whether the EFF has lost the youth vote completely. We simply do not have enough public election data to make such a sweeping claim.

The more interesting question is whether the party has lost some of the political excitement and trust among young people that once made its growth seem unstoppable.

I believe it has. And part of the reason may be that the EFF itself has changed.

When it was established, it looked and sounded like a movement. Today, the party has become so closely associated with Julius Malema that it is increasingly difficult to separate the EFF from the personality of its leader.

Malema remains the face and most powerful voice of the party, while there is still relatively little sense that the EFF has deliberately built a strong second generation of national leaders who could eventually take the movement forward without everything revolving around its founder.

That matters because the EFF was supposed to represent a break from the old politics of powerful individuals controlling political organisations. Instead, critics have questioned the space available for internal disagreement and debate.

The irony is difficult to ignore: a movement that speaks so often about challenging authoritarianism must also be willing to examine the concentration of power within its own organisation.

Then there is Malema’s political consistency. I understand that political parties must adapt, and there is nothing wrong with changing strategy when circumstances change. But there is a difference between adapting and leaving voters wondering what you actually believe. The EFF’s changing positions and alliances, particularly around coalition politics, have sometimes made it difficult for supporters to distinguish political strategy from political principle. That matters because politics is ultimately about trust.

And then there are the promises. The EFF has consistently presented itself as the party that understands youth unemployment and economic exclusion. Its manifestos have promised free education, large-scale job creation, industrial development, economic transformation and greater state ownership of the country’s resources.

For many young people, these were never simply political slogans. They represented hope.

That hope was not irrational. South Africa’s youth continue to face an extraordinary employment crisis. In the first quarter of 2026, the official unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 34 stood at 45.8%, while 45.6% of young people in that age group were not in employment, education or training. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, unemployment was an astonishing 60.9%.

The EFF has been very effective at describing what is wrong with South Africa. Where it has struggled is convincing a growing number of voters that it has a practical and believable path from its promises to implementation.

A young graduate sitting at home without work does not experience unemployment as a statistic. They experience it as a loss of dignity, independence and time. A student unable to register because they cannot afford fees does not experience the cost of education as an economic policy problem. They experience it as a closed door.

That is why Malema’s message was so powerful.

But after more than a decade, young voters are increasingly asking a question political rhetoric cannot answer: how?

How will millions of jobs actually be created? How will free education be sustainably funded? How will nationalisation translate into better lives for ordinary people? How will young people move from unemployment today to stable work tomorrow?

The EFF has been very effective at describing what is wrong with South Africa. Where it has struggled is convincing a growing number of voters that it has a practical and believable path from its promises to implementation.

To be fair, the EFF has never governed South Africa nationally, so it would be dishonest to blame Malema for the country’s entire unemployment crisis. The ANC has been in national government since 1994 and remains primarily responsible for the economic conditions that have produced today’s unemployment and inequality.

But an opposition party that wants to become a governing party must eventually convince voters that it can do more than identify the failures of those in power.

It has to demonstrate that it can govern. That is why the 2026 local government elections matter. Local government is where politics becomes part of people’s everyday lives. It is where people experience whether their water works, whether their rubbish is collected, whether their roads are maintained and whether their municipality actually responds when communities complain.

For the EFF, this is an opportunity to demonstrate that its politics can move beyond protest and parliamentary performance into practical delivery. If it wants young voters to believe that it can govern South Africa one day, it needs to show that it can govern municipalities effectively today.

But there is another challenge that Malema cannot simply blame on the EFF’s opponents: young people themselves are changing.

The generation that marched during #FeesMustFall has grown up. Many of us are no longer students. We are now trying to build careers, pay rent, raise families, repay student debt, start businesses and survive an economy that continues to make life extraordinarily difficult.

And today’s first-time voters are entering politics with a different set of expectations. They have grown up with social media, the gig economy, artificial intelligence and a political environment in which switching allegiances is increasingly normal.

The youth are not necessarily politically apathetic. Recent research by the Human Sciences Research Council found that young people are often choosing not to participate because they feel disillusioned with how democracy works in their everyday lives; in 2024, only about 27% of 18- and 19-year-olds and 49% of 20- to 29-year-olds were registered to vote.

This is important because the EFF is not competing only against the ANC, DA, MK Party or the latest political movement promising change. It is competing against political fatigue.

And perhaps that is the real test of endurance.

The EFF may well be going through a “maturing phase”, as former fallist Phethani Madzivhandila puts it. Every political movement experiences moments when its support rises, falls and changes shape. The new parties that are exciting voters today will eventually face the same test. The question is not who is popular in one election cycle, but who can survive changing political tides.

For Malema, surviving means more than simply keeping the EFF on the ballot. It means evolving.

If he wants to rebuild the relationship between the EFF and young voters, he does not necessarily need to abandon the radical politics that made the party successful. He needs to show that radical politics can also be practical, that political conviction can coexist with humility and that the EFF can become an organisation bigger than the personality of its leader.

That means allowing new leaders to emerge, creating greater room for internal debate, explaining its economic promises in language ordinary people understand and, most importantly, demonstrating through local government that the party can turn its promises into services, jobs and opportunities.

The young people who wore red berets during #FeesMustFall have not stopped caring about economic freedom. They have not forgotten what exclusion feels like, and they have not stopped wanting better universities, decent jobs, affordable housing and an economy that gives them a real chance at a future.

What has changed is that many of us are no longer willing to confuse being angry with being effective.

The EFF once understood that distinction better than almost anyone. The question now is whether Julius Malema can prove that it still does and whether the red beret can survive long enough to become more than the symbol of one political moment.

Oliver Meth is a development & political communications strategist.