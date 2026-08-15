BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | It’s time the caviar comrades did some heavy lifting

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South African diplomats must be having a hard time explaining the events of the past few months in the country to fellow Africans. It’s nigh impossible to put a positive spin on images of mobs armed with an assortment of weapons roaming the streets, and thousands of frightened foreigners in a rush to leave the country.

It’s almost as though the government has been caught napping; dragged by the nose, almost gang-pressed, by a popular uprising to do its job. It’s caught in the middle with different audiences making conflicting demands. Its people want to know why it’s done nothing to enforce the law. Foreign governments, meanwhile, are furious because nothing seems to be done to protect their people. It’s a no-win situation. But the South African government has itself to blame. The chickens have come home to roost.

For a change, South African envoys have had to forgo their caviar and canapes to do some heavy lifting. They have to clean up the mess which must feel like a new assignment altogether. Because it’s been plain sailing thus far. South Africa, after its own liberation, was eagerly embraced by the rest of the continent and, in turn, wasted no time in deploying its economic clout to play big brother and even Father Christmas. Thabo Mbeki’s African renaissance was essentially a vehicle or voice that sought to speak for Africa and its diaspora.

Time and resources were expended to resolve conflicts in places like the DRC, Burundi, Sudan and even as far as west Africa. Some of the young men and women sent to restore peace in these faraway places came back in body bags. The powers that be obviously believed it was worth sacrificing our young lives for the sake of peace in Africa. And at no stage did the government consider it necessary to account or explain to the public why it was spending more money on these foreign expeditions when you literally have war among gangs on the Cape Flats, criminals marauding across the country, daily abuse and slaughter of women, poverty, and more.

We all agree that violence and intimidation against foreigners should be condemned outright

People notice these things and that inevitably leads to bitterness and resentment. In a way, Mbeki made the same mistake as Jan Smuts before him — spending time on foreign entanglements while neglecting his own backyard. And he suffered the same fate.

Our diplomats have had it easy thus far, acting as cheerleaders and always on hand to accept the accolades for the good that South Africa was doing on the continent. Now the tide has turned. Overnight, friends have become foes. Smiles have turned into frowns. Doors that were readily open are suddenly slammed in their faces. They’ll now have to earn their spurs.

In a way, what’s happening confirms the old adage that foreign policy is merely an extension of a country’s domestic policy. You can’t practise one thing at home and preach something different abroad. South Africa has flouted this maxim from day one. It’s finally been caught with its pants down. And we’re not only shamed and embarrassed, but South African companies that have fanned across the continent in recent years have become obvious targets.

Apart from our porous borders and the corruption at home affairs, the other main driver of illegal migration has been South Africa’s reluctance to call out African tyrants who are terrorising their people. We follow a human rights ethos at home but choose to hobnob with dictators elsewhere. It’s such governments that don’t understand why peaceful protesters aren’t arrested here, for instance — because people do so at the pain of being arrested or worse in their countries. We can’t blame Zimbabweans, for instance, for flocking into the country because for years we encouraged the instability and economic hardship there by actively supporting Robert Mugabe’s ruthless regime.

Ghana and Nigeria have taken the gloves off, forcing South Africa to come out of its shell. Pretoria has been coy in retaliating to insults all along, always playing Mr Nice Guy. Now with its back to the wall, it has no option but to go on the offensive. Ronald Lamola is talking the language that the country should have pursued from the beginning — addressing issues such as instability, oppressive regimes, economic mismanagement and the like which force Africans to abandon their homes in search of greener pastures. The government needs to firmly grasp the nettle, and run with it.

Should their circumstances change for the better, they’d be less likely to go around looking for scapegoats

But the real work is here at home. Shouting at people or calling them names won’t change anything. People should obviously be arrested for breaking the law. But it’s the government that inadvertently encourages this sort of behaviour because it’s only when protesters block roads and break or burn things that the authorities come rushing to listen. That’s exactly what happened in this case — violence forced the government to listen, and act.

We all agree that violence and intimidation against foreigners should be condemned outright. But it’s an echo chamber. We aren’t wearing the shoes of those out in the streets protesting. We hardly live in their world. Unlike a lot of us, these are mostly people who have yet to taste the fruits of this democracy. Lecturing them in rarefied climes about the history of the struggle or how fellow Africans helped to build this country is, again, whistling in the wind. History is the past. People don’t live there anymore.

What will help though is a genuine and concerted effort by the government to improve the living standards of ordinary people. Pursue policies that grow the economy, create jobs, reduce poverty and make a serious attempt to curb crime and corruption. Should their circumstances change for the better, they’d be less likely to go around looking for scapegoats.

If anything useful were to come out of this sorry debacle, it would perhaps be to compel South Africa to stop viewing the rest of the continent through rose-tinted glasses. It needs to speak its mind and put the country’s interests at the centre of its foreign policy. And get competent diplomats, not party hacks, to promote it.