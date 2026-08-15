Mampara of the week: Suliman Carrim

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Having tried, by hook or by crook, to avoid giving evidence at the Madlanga commission, North West politician and businessman Suliman Carrim this week finally reached “the end of the road”, to use justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s words.

After bending over backwards to accommodate him, the commission on Friday decided to lay criminal charges against this Mampara, who failed several times to appear before it as summonsed, claiming to be too unwell to give evidence.

If he thought he could give the commission the runaround one more time, he seems to have miscalculated. He now faces the harsh prospect of being thrown in the slammer — a far more uncomfortable place than his said hospital suite.

He should have asked a famous man from Nkandla what happens when you defy the courts.