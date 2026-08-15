OpinionPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Suliman Carrim

From ‘sickbed’ to slammer?

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Businessman Suliman Carrim testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. File photo: (Veli Nhlapo)

Having tried, by hook or by crook, to avoid giving evidence at the Madlanga commission, North West politician and businessman Suliman Carrim this week finally reached “the end of the road”, to use justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s words.

After bending over backwards to accommodate him, the commission on Friday decided to lay criminal charges against this Mampara, who failed several times to appear before it as summonsed, claiming to be too unwell to give evidence.

If he thought he could give the commission the runaround one more time, he seems to have miscalculated. He now faces the harsh prospect of being thrown in the slammer — a far more uncomfortable place than his said hospital suite.

He should have asked a famous man from Nkandla what happens when you defy the courts.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘We’ll never know’: Carrim’s obstinacy meets Madlanga’s wrath

2

SAA CEO ousting ‘linked to Air Chefs’

3

PETER BRUCE | The folly of South Africa’s industrial hallucination

4

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Pitfalls of privatisation: is the entity the problem, or its leaders?

5

EDITORIAL | Act now to defuse the joblessness time bomb

Related Articles