EDITORIAL | Practical solutions before ideology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Ideologically laden buzzwords, such as privatisation and nationalisation, often polarise society and prevent citizens from having meaningful conversations about what needs to be done to resolve problems.

Yet in election season, politicians find it hard to resist the urge to resort to such buzzwords as they seek to win votes by discrediting ideas emanating from their opponents.

Such was the case last week after the DA launched its local government election manifesto, which argues for greater private sector participation through public-private partnerships at the municipal level.

While drawing in the private sector alone cannot be a panacea for the polycrises faced by most of the country’s municipalities, what is clear is that without changes local governments are likely to spiral further, with services increasingly sporadic, neighbourhoods deteriorating and safety and security non-existent in many communities.

While the DA’s proposals deserve to be considered, it is important to caution that relying too heavily on the private sector could further hollow out capacity in local government when the opposite should be happening

In troubled municipalities such as Maluti-a-Phofung, which includes Harrismith, we have seen local businesses and civil society step up to compensate for severe local government service delivery failures. However, municipalities need not wait until the situation deteriorates irrevocably before considering partnering with the private sector.

Besides, much of this co-operation has long been happening at national and provincial levels and so should not be controversial at the municipal level.

Although what the DA says in its manifesto will be music to the ears of business, it is predicated on users actually paying for the services provided. Herein lies the problem, because, in many municipalities — especially in peri-rural towns — residents often cannot afford to pay. It is here that the DA’s plan is likely to face its most formidable obstacle, making the buy-in of local communities crucial.

While the DA’s proposals deserve to be considered, it is important to caution that relying too heavily on the private sector could further hollow out capacity in local government when the opposite should be happening.

A situation must be avoided where profits come before people and where those who pay enjoy the benefits of efficient local government, while those who genuinely cannot pay are left to fend for themselves in crumbling cities and towns.