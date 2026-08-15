Q&A with deputy defence minister Richard Mkhungo on military bases

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Isn’t the mandate of your department to protect and defend the territorial integrity of South Africa?

That’s 100% correct.

Yet you can’t even defend the territorial integrity of your own military bases?

No, that’s not correct.

Haven’t you just told parliament that the encroachment of informal settlements on your bases is one of the biggest risks you face?

Of course as a department we continue to experience increasing encroachment of informal settlements onto our bases, but that does not mean we’re unable to defend the country.

Do you agree it doesn’t inspire much confidence in citizens who rely on you to defend our borders and protect the country from armed invasion?

Yes, that’s correct. But as a department we’re committed to protecting strategic military assets by ensuring that all interventions comply with the constitution and humanitarian considerations.

Shouldn’t your priority be to protect the country’s national security?

Of course. But we also require some other departments to be part of this process because there’s a land issue, an issue of human settlements, which requires a collective approach to the situation.

Isn’t this why parliament told you 15 months ago to form an interdepartmental working group and deal with the situation?

That is why we’ve brought together the departments of defence, public works, co-operative governance & traditional affairs, land reform & rural development...

What have you actually achieved?

We have achieved some things; it’s just that it has taken too long. Remember, the leaders of those different departments have other responsibilities.

Surely one thing you should all be prioritising is the threat to national security?

That is the reason we have developed a comprehensive encroachment management framework that is preventing further unlawful occupation while protecting strategic defence infrastructure.

Didn’t you tell parliament that these informal settlements continue to be a threat to national security?

Yes, they continue, but...

Where are your soldiers when their bases are being occupied by unarmed land invaders?

Remember, soldiers are not always on these properties.

These are military bases we’re talking about. Is nobody on guard duty?

Soldiers are able to remove whoever illegally occupies our properties, but this needs to be done in compliance with the law. We are a law-abiding people.

We’re talking about perimeter fences around your bases being breached. Surely your soldiers can’t stand by while this is happening?

That does happen. Soldiers have the capacity to remove whoever, but we have to comply with the law to do so.

How safe are your military armouries and ammunition depots?

I can say they are indeed safe.

So how come R4 assault rifles and grenade launchers are being stolen?

That was just one incident that happened. It will no longer happen again.

Why does one hear about guns being stolen from soldiers at your bases?

There was an incident that was taken care of, but there are no thefts currently.

When assault rifles and grenade launchers are stolen from military bases, isn’t that an indication of a defence department in a shambles?

As I indicated, it’s not something that normally happens.

Is it something that should ever have happened?

It should never have happened in the first place, no.