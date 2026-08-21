EDITORIAL | No politician is coming to save Johannesburg

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There is something deeply familiar about the growing narrative that Helen Zille can “save” Johannesburg.

Former Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib has now endorsed Zille as the person who can rescue the city from collapse. It is a striking endorsement, but it also speaks to a recurring South African habit: when institutions fail, we look for a political messiah.

We have done this repeatedly. We elevate politicians into figures who will somehow fix everything, only to discover that cities, provinces and countries are not transformed by the personality of one individual.

Zille may well be a formidable politician. She has governed before, and her campaign has successfully put Johannesburg’s collapsing infrastructure and basic services back at the centre of the political conversation. But turning that into the claim that she will “save” Johannesburg is both simplistic and dangerous.

Johannesburg’s problems are far bigger than one mayor, and they will require functioning institutions, competent officials and sustained political cooperation.

The bigger problem is the assumption that the next mayor has the power to single-handedly reverse years of institutional decay, financial problems, political instability and infrastructure neglect.

Johannesburg’s problems are far bigger than one mayor, and they will require functioning institutions, competent officials and sustained political co-operation.

There is another uncomfortable reality. Even if the DA emerges as the biggest party in Johannesburg, that does not necessarily mean Zille will become mayor.

Analysts have already suggested she may struggle to assemble the numbers needed to govern. The electoral maths points towards another coalition government, potentially involving several smaller parties.

And South Africans have already seen how unstable coalition politics can become, more so in Gauteng metros.

So perhaps the question we should be asking is not whether Helen Zille can save Johannesburg, it is whether Johannesburg’s residents are prepared to save their city themselves by demanding accountability, scrutinising whoever governs, participating in local politics and refusing to outsource their civic responsibility to the latest political saviour.

We have spent too many years searching for a demigod in politics.

What Johannesburg needs now is something far less glamorous but infinitely more important: active citizens, functioning institutions and politicians who understand that they are public servants, not saviours.