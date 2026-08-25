IMRAAN BUCCUS | March and March and AfriForum collaboration is an oddity

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The announcement that March and March and AfriForum have formed a “collaborative working group” has understandably been greeted as an oddity. On the face of it, what could an organisation mobilising largely black South Africans against African and Asian migrants have in common with an organisation rooted in Afrikaner nationalism?

Quite a lot, as it turns out. South African history offers an important precedent.

During the violent transition from apartheid to democracy, one of the most consequential political developments was the convergence of Inkatha, a right-wing Zulu nationalist organisation, and the apartheid state and white right. Inkatha never spoke for Zulu people as a whole. Large numbers of Zulu people were organised in the United Democratic Front, the trade union movement and other democratic organisations, and many paid with their lives for opposing Inkatha.

Inkatha nevertheless found powerful allies in the apartheid order. Its relationship with the National Party government and the security establishment is extensively documented, and it also developed connections with forces further to the right, including the AWB and the constellation of Afrikaner nationalist organisations that emerged around Gen Constand Viljoen and the demand for a volkstaat.

These forces found common ground against a universal conception of democratic citizenship in which political rights did not depend on race, ethnicity or membership of a supposedly distinct national community.

The comparison with the present should not be made mechanically. The sight of amabutho back on the streets has reminded many South Africans of Inkatha, but March and March is not simply Inkatha reborn. It has, however, mobilised politically around ethnicity and nationality, and its campaigns against migrants have involved intimidation and violence. The historical echo lies in the political logic of distinct forms of nationalism discovering common cause against a broader conception of universal democratic citizenship.

March and March and AfriForum have identified their own common ground around community organisation, mother-language education, identity and heritage, crime and migration. None of these questions is illegitimate in itself. The issue is the kind of politics through which they are being organised.

March and March and AfriForum have identified their own common ground around community organisation, mother-language education, identity and heritage, crime and migration.

AfriForum’s political strength rests substantially on the proposition that Afrikaners constitute a community with distinctive interests requiring distinctive institutions and forms of organisation. March and March operates on two registers at once. Nationally, it presents itself as defending black South Africans against outsiders, above all migrants. At the same time, it has a strongly Zulu political base, with connections to hostel constituencies, traditional authority, the uMkhonto weSizwe party and other forms of mobilisation rooted in KwaZulu-Natal.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has described the organisation she is building as an “AfriForum for black South Africans”. The phrase is revealing. Rather than challenging the political model represented by AfriForum, it accepts the model and asks why another constituency should not build its own version.

Follow that logic far enough and South Africa ceases to be primarily a society of equal citizens confronting common political and economic problems. It becomes an aggregation of bounded communities, each organising to defend its own interests against others.

That is the road to balkanisation.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has described the organisation she is building as an “AfriForum for black South Africans”.

The great Ugandan intellectual Mahmood Mamdani has spent much of his work examining precisely this political problem. Colonial rule did not simply govern pre-existing ethnic communities. It hardened fluid ethnic identities into bounded political categories — “tribes” — assigning different rights, authorities and territories to supposedly distinct peoples.

Apartheid was an extreme expression of this logic. It did not simply divide South Africa into black and white. It sought to divide Africans into separate “tribes”, each supposedly belonging to its own homeland and governed through its own political and traditional authorities.

The liberation movement opposed this with a radically different idea: universal democratic citizenship. People could retain different languages, histories, cultures and identities, but these differences would not determine their political rights or divide them into different categories of belonging.

That principle is now under growing pressure.

The social conditions are fertile for a politics of ethnic and national protection. South Africa has mass unemployment, failing public services, deep inequality and extreme insecurity. When the state cannot provide basic security or social protection, political entrepreneurs can offer another form of protection: the “community” will look after its own.

But every definition of “our own” also produces somebody who does not belong.

We see this most starkly in xenophobic politics. African and Asian migrants are falsely blamed for unemployment, crime, pressure on public services and the wider failures of the state and economy. A politics built around protecting citizens from migrants can then slide easily into a broader politics in which rights and resources are imagined as belonging to particular ethnic and racial groups rather than to people as citizens.

This matters because South Africa is already seeing the consolidation of several forms of ethnic politics at once. AfriForum has built a powerful politics around Afrikaner communal interests. The MK Party has helped reconstruct the political potency of Zulu identity. The Patriotic Alliance has mobilised an increasingly explicit coloured nationalism. March and March now combines a claim to defend black South Africans with a political base that also draws strongly on Zulu identity.

These developments mark a movement away from politics organised primarily around universal citizenship and towards politics organised around bounded racial, ethnic and national communities.

The MK Party has helped reconstruct the political potency of Zulu identity.

The irony is that seemingly antagonistic nationalisms can co-operate precisely because they share the same underlying political grammar. They do not need to agree about apartheid, inequality or history. They need only agree that political life should be organised through communities protecting their own.

We have seen versions of this before. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, alliances between Zulu nationalism, the apartheid state and the white right developed during a struggle over whether South Africa would become a common democracy based on universal citizenship or fragment into racially and ethnically defined political communities and territories.

More than 30 years later, in very different conditions, that argument is returning.

The answer cannot be to deny cultural difference or legitimate concerns about crime, unemployment or state failure. It must be to insist that these questions are addressed through democratic institutions and universal rights rather than through the mobilisation of one racial, ethnic or national community against another.

South Africa has spent too much of its history being divided into political enclaves. We should be deeply wary of building new ones.

Buccus is a senior research associate at ASRi