MANDLA LETLAPE | The emperor is naked: South Africa’s municipalities are fiscally broken

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The evidence is municipal dysfunction visible in collapsing infrastructure, unpaid creditors, unreliable services and municipal arrears to Eskom that have now reached about R119bn. Stock photo. Image: 123RF

Let us stop pretending. South Africa’s model of wall-to-wall developmental local government is not financially sustainable. The evidence is visible in collapsing infrastructure, unpaid creditors, unreliable services and municipal arrears to Eskom that have now reached about R119bn.

This is more than a service-delivery crisis. The constitution did not establish municipalities as administrative outposts of national or provincial government. It made local government a distinct sphere — different from, yet interdependent and interrelated with, the other two spheres. Municipal councils hold their own executive and legislative authority and have the right to govern local affairs on their own initiative.

That constitutional status matters because municipalities were intended to be governments in their own right, not branch offices to be managed from Pretoria.

They were also assigned an explicitly developmental role. Local government was meant to do more than collect refuse, issue bills and repair potholes. It was expected to organise its administration, budgets and planning around basic needs; promote social and economic development; build liveable settlements; integrate communities divided by apartheid; and work with citizens to improve the quality of local life. The promise was a sphere closest to the people that could convert constitutional democracy into material change.

That developmental role is now receding. In too many places, municipal government has contracted from shaping local development to managing institutional decline. Integrated development plans become compliance documents rather than engines of spatial transformation. Capital maintenance gives way to emergency repairs. Local economic development is displaced by payroll pressures, creditor negotiations and the daily struggle to keep water flowing and electricity connected. A sphere designed to drive development is being reduced to a distressed service counter.

The constitution assigns municipalities extensive responsibilities and entitles them to an equitable share of nationally raised revenue. Yet transfers do not cover the full cost of those mandates. Municipalities are therefore expected to finance much of their work through property rates and service charges — above all, electricity sales. The contradiction is stark: their developmental obligations have expanded while the fiscal foundations needed to discharge them have weakened.

There may be circumstances in which an agency arrangement is justified. Communities cannot be condemned to darkness because a council has failed. But administrative convenience cannot override the constitution or the law.

That model is failing. Many municipalities use surpluses from electricity and water to fund salaries and other operations. Too little is then reinvested in the networks that generate the revenue. Infrastructure deteriorates, technical losses rise, collections weaken and the municipality becomes still less able to pay its bulk suppliers. Even comparatively wealthy metros are not immune.

None of this is new. More than two decades ago, government recognised that a fragmented electricity-distribution industry threatened both municipalities and Eskom. Cabinet backed a plan to combine Eskom’s distribution business and municipal distributors into six regional electricity distributors. The reform collapsed amid institutional resistance and municipal fears — not without reason — that losing electricity revenue would hollow out their operating budgets.

We are now paying for that failure. Municipal debt to Eskom has grown from roughly R1.2bn at the start of the century to about R119bn. This is not merely a collection problem or a morality tale about delinquent councils. It is evidence of a structural mismatch between municipal functions, local economic capacity and the revenue assigned to local government.

The latest response is the Distribution Agency Agreement: an arrangement under which Eskom may operate a municipality’s electricity network, billing and collections for a defined period. National Treasury is pressing more defaulting municipalities to enter these agreements, while only three have so far been concluded and their results remain contested.

There may be circumstances in which an agency arrangement is justified. Communities cannot be condemned to darkness because a council has failed. But administrative convenience cannot override the constitution or the law. Electricity reticulation is a municipal function. Sections 40 and 41 require the three spheres to co-operate while respecting one another’s constitutional status, powers and institutional integrity; section 151 further protects a municipality’s right to govern local affairs and prohibits national or provincial government from compromising its ability to perform its functions. Intervention must therefore restore municipal capability, not quietly erase the local sphere.

The Municipal Systems Act also matters. Section 78 requires a municipality considering an external service-delivery mechanism to assess its options and follow the prescribed process, including community consultation and, where applicable, competitive procurement. A council cannot simply surrender a core service because creditors or the national fiscus apply pressure.

The danger is restructuring by stealth: changing the practical architecture of the state through debt-relief conditions, withheld transfers and bilateral agreements rather than through transparent policy, legislation and public debate. Every core function removed from a municipality without a credible plan to rebuild its capacity further diminishes its developmental role and converts a distinct sphere of government into a hollowed-out delivery intermediary. A constitutional government cannot defend legality by acting outside it.

Nor will an Eskom takeover cure the underlying disease. It may improve collections in a particular municipality, but it does not answer the larger questions: which municipal functions are affordable in areas with weak tax bases? How should electricity revenue be ring-fenced while other services are financed? What support is owed to municipalities that cannot raise revenue commensurate with their constitutional duties?

South Africa needs an open review of the local-government fiscal and developmental framework. It should reconsider the division of nationally raised revenue, differentiate municipalities according to economic and institutional capacity, protect infrastructure income from operational raiding, and establish lawful, time-bound interventions where councils fail.

Above all, reform must reconnect municipal powers, functions and finance to the developmental outcomes the constitution demands. National and provincial government have a duty to support and strengthen municipalities, not to absorb their functions by default. If the present structure cannot finance the obligations it creates, then the structure itself must be reconsidered — without sacrificing local government’s constitutional standing.

The emperor is naked. Municipalities are not failing only because councillors are incompetent or residents do not pay. Many are operating within a fiscal design that was never made sustainable, and their decline is steadily extinguishing the developmental promise of local democracy.

The honest response is not another workaround that leaves municipalities weaker. It is constitutional, transparent and courageous reform that restores local government as a capable, developmental and genuinely distinct sphere.

Mandla Letlape is an advisory board member and the CEO of the Thinc Foundation