TOM EATON | When did the ANC have its eureka moment that running a city requires skills?

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The ANC says that only candidates with postgraduate degrees will be considered for mayoral positions from now on, a move that has no doubt excited and inspired dodgy tertiary institutions across South Africa who now await a deluge of money as thousands of cadres clamour to buy fake degrees.

This, I should add, is a facetious aside. I don’t blame any aspiring public servant for trying to buy their way into a rigged game. Meritocracy is a myth, and anyone who tells you it isn’t, while sending their kids to the best possible school they can afford, is either lying to you or to themselves.

Besides, any wannabe mayors thinking about faking their credentials are, at worst, simply listening to the country’s leadership, which, for almost a generation, has told them that the best way to gain financial independence in South Africa is to find the safe harbour of sheltered employment in the ANC state. People go where they’re led, and if the ANC has led us into a swamp, you can’t really blame people if they start adapting to swamp life.

Of course, now that the ANC is facing another rout in November’s polls it’s making noises about reversing back onto higher, drier, cleaner land. After years of paying billions of rand to meat suits to sit behind a desk and slowly suffocate the state to death, it’s realised that voters aren’t quite as stupid as it’s always believed them to be.

Which is why, after a third of a century in power, it’s finally decided that the people who run our cities should maybe, perhaps, be able to read a spreadsheet.

For the current leadership of the ANC, this probably seems like a step in the right direction. But, as they say on social media, this isn’t the flex the ANC thinks it is.

Of course, now that the ANC is facing another rout in November’s polls it’s making noises about reversing back onto higher, drier, cleaner land.

On the contrary, by instituting this new policy in 2026, the ANC has admitted to us that one of two scenarios is playing out here.

The first scenario is that the ANC has finally learned that towns and cities need to be run by people whose intellectual capacity is more or less at a postgraduate level.

I don’t know when you figured this out. Perhaps you had a vague sense of it in primary school, an unconscious belief that mayors were probably a bit like doctors or lawyers or engineers.

Maybe you figured it out in high school, when you began to be exposed to more complex information and systems.

If you went to university, you almost certainly knew by your final year that running a town or city required the sorts of skills being taught or refined in the more rigorous corners of your campus.

In other words, it took you between 10 and 15 years to figure out what it took the ANC — a party purportedly in the full-time business of running towns and cities — 32 years to learn.

In this scenario, the ANC has clearly revealed itself as being so resistant to learning and information that it shouldn’t be allowed to handle a pointy stick, let alone the levers of power.

So what about scenario two?

Well, that’s way, way worse. Because in this scenario the ANC has understood that towns and cities need to run by highly educated people, but, because of politics and patronage, it has, until this month, decided that it won’t allow this to happen.

At this point some readers might scoff, saying that the ANC wouldn’t understand excellence if it fell into it face first. But this ignores the reality we’ve watched for many, many years, a reality in which the ANC has constantly sought out or even demanded intellectual and academic excellence when it comes to its own safety and well-being.

When somebody in the ANC inner circle is accused of corruption, they go straight to the lawyers with the most letters after their names.

When they get sick and need surgery, they go to the doctors with the best degree from the best medical school on their wall.

I’m sure some of them invest (or launder) some of their money with self-trained hustlers, but you can be damn sure that the multimillion-rand family trusts and the property portfolios are sitting with the most highly credentialled finance gurus at the most elite financial institutions.

No, rest assured that the ANC demands excellence when it comes to servicing its own appetites. But when it comes to the rest of us, and our roads and taps and municipalities, its attitude has always been clear: why would you and I need highly qualified people to run our cities when cities are simply big stables where taxpayers and obedient voters are kept between elections?

The party will tell us that this latest change is a sign that it is changing, learning, renewing. But all it’s doing is asking us to believe the first scenario and not the second; that it is merely fantastically stupid and not a cynical gang of vandals knowingly collapsing South Africa’s urban centres through calculated neglect.

Once again, it’s hoping that we are what it thinks we are; what it banks on us being: fools.