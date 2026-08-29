BONGIWE PITYI | Job No 1 to help women is fixing public transport

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MAKING A STATEMENT: Young women vent their anger at taximen after Nwabisa Ngcukana's ordeal at the Noord Street taxi rank in 2008. PHOTO: ELVIS NTOMBELA

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Every August, South Africa celebrates the achievements of women and renews its commitment to gender equality. We acknowledge pioneers, applaud progress and reaffirm the importance of empowering women. These conversations are necessary, but they are not sufficient.

The real measure of empowerment is not the number of speeches delivered or strategies adopted. It is whether a woman can travel safely to work before sunrise, access quality health care close to home, connect to the digital economy, or start and grow a business without infrastructure failures standing in her way.

Women’s empowerment is often framed through legislation, leadership programmes and corporate initiatives. These remain important, but their impact is constrained if the systems that support everyday life continue to fail. Infrastructure is what turns opportunity into participation.

Infrastructure is an economic investment

For institutional investors, infrastructure is more than a social investment. South Africa’s infrastructure constraints already impose measurable economic costs. The World Bank describes unreliable electricity, underperforming freight rail and ports, and deteriorating water and sanitation as major constraints on growth, investment and job creation. Its latest modelling estimates that reforms in these sectors could support almost 600,000 additional, better-paid jobs by 2032, with electricity and transport reforms accounting for more than 560,000 of those.

The gender dimension is equally important. The World Bank estimates that closing the global gender gap in labour force participation could increase GDP per capita by about 20% on average, and it identifies limited mobility, time constraints and inadequate access to services as being among the barriers keeping women out of the workforce.

This makes infrastructure a multiplier. Reliable electricity lowers operating constraints. Better transport expands access to jobs and markets. Water and sanitation reduce the time and health burdens associated with inadequate services. Digital connectivity opens access to education, financial services and employment.

If the government and institutional investors were to prioritise one intervention over the coming decade, integrated public transport would stand out

For investors, the question is therefore broader than what an infrastructure asset costs or earns directly. It is also about what economic activity that asset enables. South Africa’s current infrastructure reforms provide a practical illustration: the World Bank says they are expected to attract private investment while lowering business costs and supporting employment across the wider economy.

Infrastructure, in other words, is productive capital. It does not simply build assets. It expands the capacity of people and businesses to participate in the economy.

Access is the real multiplier

Take mobility. Every day, millions of South Africans rely on public transport to reach work, education and health care. According to StatsSA’s national household travel survey, public transport remains the primary means of travel for a significant share of working households, with minibus taxis carrying the largest proportion of commuters.

For many women, these journeys are far more complex than a simple commute. The day begins long before sunrise, they often cannot take children to school, and their responsibilities do not end with the working day: grocery shopping, household management and caring for children and elderly relatives typically remain theirs too. By the time they return home after another long commute, only a few hours remain for rest before the cycle begins again.

Long travel times, unreliable services, and safety concerns reduce more than convenience. They reduce productive hours, increase the cost of employment and influence whether opportunities remain accessible. Every hour spent navigating infrastructure failures is an hour not spent earning an income, developing skills or growing a business.

Safe, reliable transport unlocks access to employment, education, entrepreneurship and markets. Infrastructure expands choice, and greater choice leads to greater economic participation.

More than roads and bridges

The same principle applies elsewhere. Health-care infrastructure reduces preventable illness, supports maternal health and minimises time away from work. Reliable water and sanitation improves public health while easing the unpaid household burden that continues to fall disproportionately on women.

Digital infrastructure has become just as indispensable. According to the International Telecommunication Union, women globally remain less likely than men to use the internet, particularly in developing economies. Closing this divide expands access to information, financial services, online learning and new markets for entrepreneurs. Reliable electricity, meanwhile, affects everything from small businesses to remote work and essential public services; it preserves productivity and creates the certainty businesses need to invest.

Viewed individually, these are practical fixes. Viewed collectively, they form an ecosystem that enables participation.

Measuring what really matters

Infrastructure projects have traditionally been evaluated on engineering milestones, construction budgets and financial returns. These remain essential, but they no longer tell the full story. Modern infrastructure investment should also measure outcomes that reflect long-term societal value: reduced travel times, improved safety, higher female labour force participation, better health-care access, business formation and educational attainment. For long-term investors, these outcomes are not separate from financial performance; they reinforce it.

South Africa’s labour market illustrates why this matters. StatsSA continues to report that women experience lower labour force participation and higher unemployment than men. Infrastructure cannot eliminate inequality on its own, but it remains one of the most practical levers available to reduce barriers to participation. If the government and institutional investors were to prioritise one intervention over the coming decade, integrated public transport would stand out: it amplifies the value of every other infrastructure investment, because opportunities only matter if people can reach them.

This is where South Africa’s infrastructure agenda and its gender agenda converge. Roads move workers to jobs. Broadband connects entrepreneurs to customers. Clinics preserve people’s ability to participate in the economy. Reliable electricity powers possibility.

As we mark another Women’s Month, the question is not how many programmes we launch, but whether we are building the systems that allow women to participate fully in South Africa’s economy.

Because the greatest investment we can make in women is not another commemorative campaign. It is the infrastructure that transforms opportunity into participation, participation into productivity, and productivity into inclusive economic growth.