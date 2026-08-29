EDITORIAL | Tragic waste of resources

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What started as a R450m cluster of housing projects in 2014 has spiralled into an infrastructure disaster with no end in sight. Picture:

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While millions of South Africans are crying out for decent housing, it is a shame and disgrace that R1.2bn has been blown on three ill-fated housing developments in the Free State without making a dent in the housing crisis. As the Sunday Times reported last week, what started as a R450m cluster of housing projects in 2014 has spiralled into an infrastructure disaster with no end in sight.

In spite of gross overpayments to companies linked to politically connected individuals, non-performance of contractors, disciplinary hearings conducted in near-secrecy, criminal investigations leading nowhere and the customary vandalism and theft, we are left with expensive, uninhabitable structures and the deafening silence of non-accountability that is the government’s trademark.

Were it not a tragic waste of public resources, the events surrounding the non-completion of the three Free State housing developments would be comical. At the one project in Bloemfontein, the 188 flats completed so far have cost an average of R3.6m each, dramatically more than the R233,000 target price. This puts it on a par with high-end property values in luxury developments in Sandton or Franschhoek.

This puts it on a par with high-end property values in luxury developments in Sandton or Franschhoek

Six contractors have come and gone, and even with overspending said to total R700m, the projects will now only be ready by 2029. One company, LTE Consulting, owned by controversial ANC benefactor Thulani Majola, pocketed R115m before being replaced. To make matters worse, the department of human settlements admits that officials knew a decade ago that the projects were doomed.

The botched developments in Free State are among more than 200 stalled housing projects nationwide — as of financial 2026, 212 had that status. Their combined value is R37bn, with the Free State alone responsible for 154 stalled projects.

Despite repeated promises, accountability remains the missing ingredient in this debacle. Apart from completing viable projects, the government should decide whether housing takes priority over lining the pockets of individuals whose commitment to helping alleviate the housing shortage is questionable.