TSHEPO KOKA | Gender equality is not enough: have we changed the room?

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I left an event at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) with an uncomfortable thought. Not about whether South Africa has made progress on women. We have. Not about whether gender inequality remains deeply embedded in our society. It does.

I wondered whether gender equality had become such an established organising principle of our public discourse that we had stopped interrogating what equality is actually producing.

The occasion was the institute’s launch of Mistra’s new book, Reflections on Women and Social Change in South Africa: Mistra Collected Works. The timing was fitting as South Africa was marking 70 years since the Women’s March of 1956.

Listening to the discussion, I was less interested in the familiar inventory of gender deficits than in the intellectual tensions beneath them.

Women remain underrepresented in important centres of power. Patriarchy persists. Gender-based violence and femicide remain devastating features of our social landscape. Yet alongside these propositions was another observation: relatively few women are progressing while the structural condition of most remains resistant to change. If representation is increasing while structural outcomes remain stubborn, perhaps we have mistaken presence for transformation.

Power is more complicated than the convenient binary in which men have power and women are victims

Nester Ndebele’s account of her experience in the mining sector brought this distinction out of abstraction. Her recollections of women working underground and women in management being belittled revealed something more consequential than patriarchy alone: institutions can admit women without surrendering the assumptions through which they understand authority. The woman enters. The institutional logic remains. That should trouble us because access and transformation are different variables.

Dr Sarah Moetsane introduced another proposition: the need to think of women not merely as mothers but as incubators of thought, founders of ideas and thought leaders.

A gentleman seated beside me made an observation about the early intellectual traditions of Saso and the Black Consciousness Movement: women were understood not as incidental participants but as necessary contributors to determining the nation’s future. That formulation shifts the argument from women’s participation to women’s authorship. Participation asks whether I am present; authorship asks whether I help determine what is written.

Dr Refiloe Lepere’s presentation of her theatrical work on black domestic workers and black madams introduced another layer of discomfort. Her work confronts the relationship between black women who have achieved social mobility and those who remain in domestic work. Power is more complicated than the convenient binary in which men have power and women are victims. People occupy multiple positions within social hierarchies simultaneously. A black woman may experience racial and gender subordination while exercising class power over another woman. The analytical question, therefore, cannot simply be who is oppressed. It must also be: who exercises power over whom, under what conditions, and with what consequences? This is where I began thinking about the difference between gender equality and gender quality.

Equality is measurable. We can count women on boards, in parliament, in management and in academia. We can measure wage differentials, educational attainment and participation rates. And we should. But measurement has a limitation: it can tell us whether the distribution has changed without necessarily telling us whether the underlying system has changed. A board and a parliament with more women are not necessarily transformed. Equality can redistribute access without redistributing power.

Gender quality asks a different question: what quality of social relations is women’s presence producing? Are institutions becoming less hierarchical? Are those who acquire power creating pathways for those who have not? This is where altruism becomes interesting. Not as moral virtue, but as agency. We tend to understand agency as the capacity to advance oneself, but there is another form: the capacity to afford opportunity to another person. The woman in the boardroom who opens another route into it; the academic who creates another scholar; the executive who transfers institutional knowledge. That is not benevolence; it is the social reproduction of capacity.

And perhaps this is where the women of 1956 leave us with an obligation. They did not march to become decorative participants in the existing order. They marched because the order was unacceptable. Seventy years later, we should ask whether the women who have entered institutions of power have been able to change them and whether the institutions have changed the women who enter them.

A woman can enter a patriarchal institution and challenge it. She can also become successful at operating according to its rules. Both are forms of advancement. Only one is transformation. That is the question the Mistra conversation left me with. The question is not whether women should have access to power but what women and men will do with power once access is secured.

If liberation means merely changing who occupies privileged positions, then we have redistributed privilege. If liberation means changing the nature of the relationship between power and society, we have transformed something. The women of 1956 did not ask merely to occupy the architecture of apartheid. They challenged its legitimacy.

We should not be satisfied that more women are entering the room. We should ask whether the room itself has changed.