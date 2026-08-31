PALI LEHOHLA | From Coalbrook to Marikana: the agonising truth of mineral extraction

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Remembering the Marikana massacre and honouring the fallen miners at the commemoration event in Wonderkop.

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This article is an abridged lecture delivered at the University of Pretoria on August 20 2026

Before we open the ledgers of evidence, before we audit the spatial enumeration areas of the platinum belt, and before we examine the balance sheets of extractive mining houses, we must ground our diagnostic in the piercing wisdom of our ancestors: ke eo he khomareli’a kokotane, boko sa e-shoa le lenono. Ke koli’a malla ho hlokomela ho re efela ele ‘nete ho re hlooho ke motlhotlo.

These words confront us with two devastating diagnoses of human folly.

The first is the obstinate death-grip (khomareli’a kokotane): a blind, unyielding fixation where the intellect chooses to perish alongside a withered, hollow stalk rather than yield to reason, justice and renewal.

The second is the leaking mind and national dirge (hlooho ke motlhotlo and koli’a malla): the painful reality when a society realises that the head of leadership is merely a porous beer-strainer that leaks the vital lessons of past massacres while retaining only the coarse sediment of greed.

“A state that legitimises the killing of its workers to protect private dividends has cannibalised its own demographic and moral foundation.”

The elite compromise over human sanctity

Fourteen years after the live-ammunition fusillades on the koppie at Marikana, and past three decades of constitutional democracy, we must convene this anniversary as a rigorous, unsparing structural audit of the post-apartheid transformation project.

When the state turned high-calibre weapons on striking mineworkers demanding a living wage of R12,500, it tore away the comfortable illusions of our democratic transition. It exposed an agonising truth: beneath the rhetoric of liberation, the post-apartheid social order entrenched Milton Friedman’s shareholder primacy, subordinating the sanctity of black life to the preservation of multinational mineral extraction.

The mechanics of the “great siphon” and the vulturous pursuit of shareholder value do not operate in a vacuum. They are sustained by a rigid triangle of extractive capture. At the apex sits multinational mining capital, driven by hyper-selective returns and dividend payouts. Bridging this global capital to local governance is the political and BEE elite through boardroom consortia, ensuring the regulatory compliance and legal shielding necessary to maintain the flow of the siphon.

When workers organise independently, the state security apparatus deploys paramilitary force to protect the capital-elite axis, leaving the displaced migrant worker in informal settlements to bear the full weight of systemic neglect.

The spatial evidence of the census mesh

The structural crisis of Marikana was never an abstract theoretical event; it was an empirically documented, spatial inevitability legible across our national statistics.

By deploying the foundational baseline of the 2,752 instruments across successive censuses of South Africa, the Lehohla Ledger drills down beneath aggregate municipal averages into contiguous enumeration areas. While industrial shaft operations secured uninterrupted water and power, the surrounding micro-polities in Nkaneng and Wonderkop were left reliant on unventilated pit latrines and extreme Gini coefficients exceeding 0.70.

This extractive reality is starkly mirrored in recent financial reporting from the platinum belt, where major producers boast staggering growth in headline earnings and massive cash dividend payouts to shareholders, while the local enumeration areas from which this wealth is extracted are left with collapsing municipal infrastructure and a dissolving labour pool caught in the vulturous vortex.

Transcending exclusion and reclaiming conscience

When political elites fail to address these structural crises, they manufacture scapegoats, chanting the xenophobic slogan of Mabahambe (Let them go).

SeMoshoeshoe completely repudiates this politics of exclusion, teaching through Morena Mohlomi that Motho ke molimo, ha a bolaoe — a human being is sacred and must never be destroyed. The wealth of South Africa was constructed through the collective sweat of men recruited across the Sadc region. To enforce colonial partitions today by labelling fellow African workers as disposable interlopers is a profound moral betrayal.

We must dismantle this legacy by modernising the Mafisa principle under the AfCFTA — converting resource concessions into perpetual worker and community equity trusts, and structurally merging the discriminatory Odimwa (The Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act) into Coida (Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act ) to guarantee lifelong, inflation-indexed pensions for injured mineworkers and their widows.

An election and a society that does not confront these foundational truths merely rotates the custodians of an unexamined crisis. Let the University of Pretoria and the broader intellectual community march with the regiments, demand absolute systemic state accountability, and ensure that the martyrs of Marikana are answered not with forgotten laments, but with a transformed, restorative republic.