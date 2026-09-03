NKOSANA THOBELA | When leadership becomes self-preservation, institutions begin to die

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We must stop confusing survival with success. A leader who remains in office for decades may have demonstrated endurance. That is not necessarily leadership. The ultimate test is what happens after they leave, says the writer. File picture:

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South Africa cannot afford institutions where power becomes an entitlement, elections become instruments of control and loyalty matters more than accountability.

There is a deeper institutional crisis confronting South Africa: the gradual transformation of leadership from a temporary mandate into something resembling personal ownership. It is visible across sporting federations, faith-based organisations, professional associations, companies, charities, civil society, political parties and organs of state.

The symptoms are familiar. Rules are interpreted selectively, processes become opaque, critics are treated as disloyal, appointments reward loyalty over competence and institutional resources can become instruments of influence. Eventually, an organisation risks existing less to fulfil its purpose than to preserve those controlling it.

A president does not own a federation. A church leader does not own a congregation. A political party does not belong to its current leadership. A CEO does not own a company. A minister does not own a department. They are custodians.

The real test of leadership is therefore not how long someone remains in office, but what condition the institution is in when they leave. Is it stronger, more transparent, financially sustainable, professionally managed and capable of producing credible successors?

If not, longevity should not automatically be mistaken for achievement. Elections are intended to renew legitimacy. Yet an election can be compromised without a single vote being falsified. The critical question is whether the conditions preceding the ballot give legitimate contestants a fair and meaningful opportunity to participate.

That requires scrutiny of the architecture around an election. Who qualifies as a member? Who is recognised as a delegate? How are nominations and eligibility requirements applied? Who controls access to relevant information? Can procedures be changed during an electoral cycle, and if so, under what safeguards? Are disciplinary or administrative powers applied consistently, regardless of whether someone supports or challenges the leadership?

These are reasonable governance questions that we all ought to ask wherever those administering the system are also participants in its outcome. They become particularly important when procedural disputes repeatedly arise around elections.

We cannot afford organisations where leaders spend more energy protecting their positions than solving the problems they were elected to address

The South African Football Association (Safa) provides a useful case study. In 2022, presidential challenger Ria Ledwaba and supporters raised objections about constitutional and procedural issues surrounding the election. Safa defended its processes, while the Pretoria high court subsequently dismissed the challenge to the election and found no fault with the procedure followed at the election itself.

The applicants’ later challenge to the election outcome was also dismissed with costs.

That judicial outcome should be respected. But it does not make institutional scrutiny or claims of possible manipulation illegitimate. The proper question is broader: does an organisation’s electoral framework remain sufficiently open, transparent and competitive to inspire confidence among winners and losers?

Equally, criticism of an electoral system does not establish manipulation, and an incumbent’s victory is not evidence of wrongdoing merely because opponents are dissatisfied.

Democracy is more than a ballot. It is the integrity of the process that gives the ballot meaning. South Africa has already experienced the consequences.

The Madlanga commission was established to investigate criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Its interim reports have produced referrals and recommendations for investigation and disciplinary action, including matters described as arising from prima facie evidence. These remain subject to due process and must not be presented as convictions. But the fact that a judicial commission is examining the vulnerability of institutions responsible for fighting crime should concern every South African.

The Life Esidimeni case is an even more devastating lesson. The NPA announced in April 2026 that it would prosecute individuals implicated in the deaths of at least 141 mental health-care users after their removal from licensed facilities to unregistered and inadequately equipped NGOs.

In the corporate sector, the Steinhoff collapse prompted parliamentary scrutiny of financial irregularities and their potential impact on investors and public sector pension savings. In sport, Cricket South Africa’s governance crisis culminated in the resignation of its entire board in 2020 and the subsequent establishment of an interim board.

Faith institutions are not exempt from the accountability conversation. The CRL Rights Commission has established a voluntary section 22 process for the Christian sector focused on ethical leadership, transparency, accountability and protecting vulnerable congregants, while expressly recognising constitutional religious freedom.

These cases are fundamentally different and should not be conflated. But they reveal a common truth: when governance fails, the consequences rarely remain inside the institution.

The danger becomes acute when people stop supporting institutions and start supporting individuals. Positions become currency. Access becomes currency. Influence becomes currency. Those who benefit from a system may become reluctant to challenge it, while competent and independent voices gradually withdraw.

One person may create the conditions. A network of beneficiaries, enablers and silent observers can sustain them. Not every supporter of a controversial leader is criminally liable; criminal guilt requires specific legal elements and evidence. But the ethical question for rendering such support remains unavoidable: are we protecting the institution or protecting our access to it?

Citizens and members have lawful tools with which to demand accountability. They can scrutinise constitutions, insist on transparent elections and credible nominations, examine financial statements, question conflicts of interest, demand proper records and use appropriate internal, regulatory and judicial remedies.

South African law provides mechanisms including directors’ duties under the Companies Act, accountability requirements under the Nonprofit Organisations Act, information access mechanisms under the Promotion of Access to Information Act and protections for qualifying whistleblowers under the Protected Disclosures Act.

These are not ornamental rights. They are instruments of institutional defence. Sponsors and donors should scrutinise governance before funding personalities.

Professional bodies should defend standards. Journalists and civil society should investigate patterns, not merely scandals. Members should vote on performance, integrity and institutional purpose rather than friendship, faction or personal advantage.

The time for passive citizenship has passed

South Africa cannot afford institutions that consume public trust while producing little public value. We cannot afford organisations where leaders spend more energy protecting their positions than solving the problems they were elected to address.

The answer is not permanent confrontation. It is organised, lawful and evidence-based accountability.

Participate. Vote. Examine records. Ask difficult questions. Challenge improper processes through legitimate channels. Support credible whistleblowers. Use internal remedies, regulators and courts where appropriate. Do it respectfully. Do it factually.

Do it lawfully. But do it.

The true test of leadership is what survives the leader

We must stop confusing survival with success. A leader who remains in office for decades may have demonstrated endurance. That is not necessarily leadership. The ultimate test is what happens after they leave.

If the institution is stronger, more ethical, more independent and more capable because they served it, they led. If it cannot function without them, they may have built dependency rather than capacity.

And if an institution repeatedly requires extraordinary intervention, litigation, commissions or public pressure before accountability occurs, perhaps the more uncomfortable question is whether its internal safeguards are working as they should.

A great leader does not build an institution that cannot survive without them. A great leader builds one that becomes stronger because they were there and remains strong after they have gone.

For South Africa, this is no longer an academic debate.

It is a matter of national necessity and institutional survival.