OLIVER METH | Madlanga commission: what if the hitman wears a police uniform?

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KZN Hawks officer Lt-Col Deenadayalan 'Deena' Govender and his legal team at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

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South Africans have become accustomed to the language of organised crime. We know about hitmen, drug syndicates, protection rackets, tender mafias and criminal networks that settle disputes with bullets rather than lawyers. We know people can be killed because they stand in the way of a lucrative business, because they know too much, or simply because somebody has decided their continued existence is inconvenient.

What we are less comfortable confronting is what happens when the person allegedly carrying out the killing is wearing a police uniform.

That is the uncomfortable question emerging from KwaZulu-Natal Hawks officer Lt-Col Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender’s testimony at the Madlanga commission, and it is far bigger than whether one police officer allegedly took money from one criminal network. The allegations being tested by the commission point towards something potentially much more dangerous: the possibility that organised crime can infiltrate the very institution meant to fight it.

If that sounds dramatic, it should.

Because a criminal with a gun is one thing. A criminal with a gun, a police badge, access to intelligence and an official version of events is something else entirely.

The commission has heard allegations surrounding KwaZulu-Natal police task teams, suspicious financial transactions and the circumstances surrounding the April 2023 killing of tow truck operator Bevan Loftus and his friends ― Michigan Hippolyte, Chase Fynn, Ryan Santos and Sihle Zondi. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has also raised questions about hundreds of deaths allegedly at the hands of police in the province. These are allegations, not findings, and they must ultimately be tested against evidence. But we should not miss the bigger picture while waiting for the prolonged legal conclusions from Ipid’s investigations.

I know something about the language of gangs because I was born and raised in Wentworth, Durban ― the community under the spotlight at the commission, a community where gang names are not abstract references appearing in police reports or newspaper articles but part of the social landscape in which many of us grew up.

The Young Destroyers, Naught Youngsters, Drain Rats, K1 Trucks, Italian Boys or ITB, and the Hollywoods were names that were all too familiar growing up. They represent different periods, streets, reputations and rivalries around a community where organised crime and ordinary life could exist uncomfortably close to each other.

A gang killing is a criminal act. A killing carried out by someone allegedly acting under the protection of state authority presents a completely different threat

Growing up around that reality teaches you something that statistics cannot: organised crime does not live in some distant criminal underworld separated from respectable society by an invisible wall. It lives alongside ordinary people. It moves through neighbourhoods, businesses, families and friendships. And its consequences are often carried by people who had nothing to do with it.

That is why I am deeply uncomfortable when the state associates Loftus and his friends with a notorious gang, labels them gang members and then seems to expect that label to explain everything that happened afterwards.

It doesn’t.

Being associated with a gang, being accused of being involved in criminal activity and being guilty of a crime are three very different things. Most importantly, none of those labels should become a shortcut around the question of whether someone was lawfully killed.

This is where the Madlanga commission matters.

The most frightening possibility is not simply that Govender may be corrupt. South Africans have sadly become accustomed to stories of police corruption. The more frightening possibility is that criminal interests could allegedly manipulate police resources, information and authority to eliminate rivals. And that’s my suspicion here.

And if I’m correct, then the line between the criminal underworld and the state has long begun to disappear.

A gang killing is a criminal act. A killing carried out by someone allegedly acting under the protection of state authority presents a completely different threat.

The police have guns, intelligence networks, databases, uniforms, vehicles and the authority to stop, search, arrest and use force. That authority exists because society has entrusted the state with a monopoly over legitimate force.

If Govender is found to have abused that power to settle private scores, protect criminal interests or eliminate business rivals, then we are no longer dealing with ordinary corruption. We are dealing with the possible capture of state power for criminal purposes.

And that should terrify all of us.

It should especially concern communities such as Wentworth, where residents have lived with the consequences of gang violence for generations. People in these communities do not need lectures about the dangers of organised crime. They have buried friends, relatives and neighbours. They have watched young people get pulled into criminal networks and watched legitimate businesses become entangled in environments where intimidation and violence can become part of doing business.

What they need from the state is certainty that the police are not another player in that ecosystem.

That means every police killing involving a task team must be investigated properly. Evidence, ballistics, forensics, financial records and witness testimonies must all matter. And where there are credible allegations of corruption or collusion, those allegations must be pursued regardless of how uncomfortable the outcome may be.

The answer cannot simply be “the deceased was a gangster”. That is not justice. It is a shortcut.

The Madlanga commission gives South Africa an opportunity to ask a question we have perhaps avoided for too long: what happens when the people, like Govender, with the authority to kill are accused of behaving like the people they were supposed to be protecting us from? Because if the hitman wears a police uniform, the badge does not make the killing less criminal. It raises the stakes infinitely higher.