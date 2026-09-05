Mampara of the week: Deenadayalan ‘Deena’ Govender

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Just when the Madlanga commission thought it had heard it all, along came Lt-Col Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender this week.

A Hawks KwaZulu-Natal top honcho, reported to have had more than R3m deposited into his bank accounts between 2022 and 2023, Govender was asked in particular about ATM deposits he made frantically one night within the space of an hour. The commissioners wanted to know why he fed a total of R370,000 into the machine, in batches of R10,000 at a time.

Asked why he chose this painstaking way of depositing cash instead of just going into the bank, especially given the large sum involved, he said he found it easier. But unimpressed commissioners saw through the ruse by Mampara Money Bags, calling it “nonsensical”, with a smell of money laundering.