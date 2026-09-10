EDITORIAL | MacG’s misogyny: hate speech or just a laugh?

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Napoleon Bonaparte famously said that “a people which is able to say everything becomes able to do everything.”

His point was that complete license in public speech removes the psychological barriers that stop society from descending into total lawlessness and destructive action.

The quote may be more than 200 years old but its warning is especially relevant today, particularly in South Africa, which has rightly embraced freedom of speech following decades of oppression and cruel autocracy.

But, as we all know, this right must be balanced against other constitutionally protected rights such as human dignity and equality. It cannot incite violence or advocate hatred based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion.

And therein lies the challenge — a somewhat blurred line that enables the boundaries to be pushed. So which side of the line does the contemptuous comment by MacG about Minnie Dlamini’s “stinky coochie” land? Was it hate speech or just insensitive misogyny? The answer will vary, depending on who you ask.

But the distasteful comment requires a deeper societal conversation about the rising number of podcasters and other social media commentators who have garnered millions of followers by purposefully spewing lies, sexism, prejudice, patriarchy, disrespect and division on public platforms.

These shock-jocks are not a new phenomenon, but technology has amplified their voices and allowed their views to infiltrate every phone and home with a data connection.

MacG — real name MacGyver Mukwevho — has 1.81-million subscribers on his Podcast and Chill Network YouTube channel and 433,000 followers on Instagram. A rudimentary Google search suggests he earns anything from R320,000 to R2m a month. His income is directly linked to his level of controversy. Plainly put, misogyny pays.

This past weekend, the Sunday Times published an article about Dlamini’s legal case against MacG at the equality court, specifically her 79-page statement in which she details how she believes she lost a contract worth almost R1m because of MacG’s comments. She claims the company was scared off by the public controversy.

Dlamini also says she was effectively “blackballed” by the entertainment industry. She experienced severe anxiety and did not leave her home for about a month. She says the comments about her personal hygiene made her self-conscious and humiliated. She is seeking R1.5m for a charity and R1m in damages for herself.

Perhaps most telling were the comments on a social media post promoting the story. While some supported her, Dlamini was widely accused of “trying to make a quick buck”, being “opportunistic” and “lying”.

MacG is well known for trash-talking women — Amanda du Pont, John Steenhuisen’s former wife and Ari Lennox among them. He is part of a group of personalities who manipulate social media users by reinforcing the belief that this kind of vile behaviour is acceptable.

But this is not just another case of two celebrities “beefing”. No matter what one’s views of Dlamini are, surely no reasonable person can support the public degradation and humiliation of a woman?

What does this say about us, as a country in which more than 35% of women have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime? In a country in which one in four women experience emotional abuse?

It says that women continue to be crudely and freely objectified, degraded, disrespected and targeted by men who believe this is their constitutional right under the guise of freedom of speech.

Podcasters operate as a law unto themselves and many do not generally subscribe to the press code. Some care little about accuracy and gather followers by being purposefully provocative and controversial. Society — and men specifically — need to hold them to account and speak out against this noxious trend.

Late last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that violence against women was a national disaster that demanded national action.

That action needs to start at the beginning — when boys are taught this toxic behaviour. Respect and dignity are taught in the home, long before a child reaches adulthood.

As long as so-called celebrities are allowed to sow gender-based hatred, South Africa will never win the fight against gender-based violence.

MacG is well known for trash-talking women — Amanda du Pont, John Steenhuisen’s former wife and Ari Lennox among them. He is part of a group of personalities who manipulate social media users by reinforcing the belief that this kind of vile behaviour is acceptable.

We therefore hope the equality court properly acknowledges the impact of this behaviour, and issues an order that will make MacG and others like him think twice about the words they use.