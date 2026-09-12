BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The day America was changed forever

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US president George W Bush, hardly a year in office, was in Florida on September 11 2001 listening attentively as elementary school pupils read from The Pet Goat, when Andrew Card, his chief of staff, quietly walked into the classroom and whispered in his ear, “A second plane has hit the second tower.” Bush sat up instantly.

“America is under attack,” Card told the visibly shaken president.

When initially told that a small plane had crashed into one of the towers at New York City’s World Trade Center, Bush and his entourage thought it was a mere accident. A second plane, however, pointed to something more sinister. Then a third hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon, seat and symbol of US military power, killing all 64 passengers on board and 125 in the building. And a fourth, apparently destined for either the US Capitol building or the White House, splintered in rural Pennsylvania. All 44 on board perished. It was the only plane that didn’t hit its intended target.

For a while Bush’s staff were unsure where to go, but ended up taking him to a military bunker in Nebraska. Later, he defied his staff and flew back to Washington.

“I damn sure wasn’t going to give a speech from a bunker in Nebraska,” Bush said later.

The 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, in which 2,996 people died, was commemorated on Friday. The attack was surreal and a rude awakening. The US discovered to its absolute horror and disbelief that it was not unassailable after all. Not only its security but its confidence was breached on that day.

Coming after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and with neocons in Washington still congratulating themselves for having “won” the Cold War, thus ushering in what they called a unipolar world — meaning the US was unchallenged as the sole superpower — the attack by novice pilots using civilian planes as weapons was a sobering moment: the day the country’s impregnability was shattered. It suddenly dawned on the US that its superior military might, economic muscle and global political influence could not guarantee its safety or security.

Trump is now waging an acrimonious economic war against his neighbour. Comradeship is being rewarded with betrayal

The event not only altered the course of history; it changed the character of America. Suddenly the US was vulnerable.

And that sense of insecurity ultimately led to the emergence of Donald Trump. In their search for that elusive security, the public turned to a Big Man exuding raw and vulgar power. Imperiously prowling the corridors of the White House, Trump transmits nothing but chaos. Of course, there was Barack Obama before Trump. But that was just a detour.

Addressing a joint session of Congress nine days after 9/11, with the British prime minister in the audience, Bush described the situation in stark terms. “Every nation, in every region, now has a decision to make,” he said. “Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.” Neutrality, it would seem, was not going to be an option.

It was a declaration of what he would call a war on terror. A rookie leader with aspirations to be the education president was to become a wartime president. America was mobilising for war.

The invasion of Afghanistan, which dislodged the Taliban from power, was in a way understandable. There was some logic to it. Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 attack, was said to be hiding in the mountainous Tora Bora region. He was killed 10 years later by the US in Pakistan.

The Afghanistan adventure proved futile in the end. After occupying the country for two decades, at a cost of almost $3-trillion, with 2,500 troops killed and almost 21,000 wounded, the US military finally left the country in a chaotic pullout in August 2021. It must have been an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu. Half a century ago, the US had also left Vietnam with its tail between its legs. And as was the case in Vietnam, the enemies the Americans sought to expel, the Taliban, are proudly back in the saddle in Kabul.

No matter how powerful it could be. It’s a lesson the US has yet to learn

After invading Afghanistan, the US decided to invade Iraq, not Saudi Arabia, from where the 19 hijackers and Bin Laden came. There were no weapons of mass destruction, as UN weapons inspectors repeatedly asserted. But Bush was not to be deterred; 9/11 became a cover to settle old scores. After the US had expelled Saddam Hussein’s army from Kuwait during the first Gulf War, George Bush snr was criticised by fellow conservatives for stopping short of going all the way to Baghdad to “finish the job”, i.e., remove Saddam Hussein from power.

Now the son sought to complete the mission his father had started. The American public felt cheated into a war of choice. The cost again amounted to trillions, more than 4,000 Americans dead and 32,000 injured. The new Iraqi regime installed with American blood made common cause with Iran, its sworn enemy. It was a disaster.

Like a silly fish that keeps getting caught with the same bait, the US never learns from its mistakes. Just like his predecessor, Trump has blundered into a war with Iran. Donald Rumsfeld, Bush’s defence secretary, famously said that US troops would be cheered as liberators by the Iraqis. Instead, the public wanted US troops out as soon as Saddam was overthrown. Likewise, Trump, misled by the cunning Benjamin Netanyahu to take advantage of the uprising in Iran, thought his troops would be welcomed as heroes. It hasn’t turned out that way. Both presidents believed the wars would be swift and painless. That too hasn’t been the case.

Canada was the first country to offer its support after 9/11, and lost 158 troops in Afghanistan. Trump is now waging an acrimonious economic war against his neighbour. Comradeship is being rewarded with betrayal.

To paraphrase a famous poet, no country is an island, entire to itself. No matter how powerful it could be. It’s a lesson the US has yet to learn.