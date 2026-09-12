LEBO MADIBA | KwaMakhi: How Clicks bait threatens the small township trader

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“This is not Clicks.” This is how Clicks Group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht reportedly described KwaMakhi, the group’s new township retail format, at its recent launch.

Except that it is, and it is also corporate South Africa exactly as we know it.

A Competition Commission report released last week set out the shape of the problem KwaMakhi walks into. Its inaugural “Rural and Township Economy Report” found real economic activity across South Africa’s townships, carried by entrepreneurs facing weak bargaining power, heavy regulatory costs, and almost no route into formal retail. Only 6% of township businesses manage to sell through retailers. Standard Bank found that close to 80% of township businesses are not registered, and fewer than one in 10 have ever had access to a bank loan.

Yet, corporate South Africa is chasing an estimated R900bn in township spending, while the entrepreneurs who built that market remain largely locked out of the value chain above them. Clicks has been unusually candid about its ambition. “We are competing with every spaza shop and spaza retailer,” Engelbrecht said. A JSE-listed company, with institutional capital, procurement scale, sophisticated distribution, and private label capability, has named the spaza shop as the business it intends to beat.

That candour says something corporate South Africa usually keeps quiet. The real economy has barely grown in years, yet boardroom decisions remain built around how much more of a stagnant pie a large corporate can extract.

That shows up in smaller pack sizes, proximity formats, loose, repackaged goods and increasingly precise data on where township spending goes. Individually, each looks like smart retailing. Stacked together, they describe growth built on taking a share from the entrepreneur next door rather than growing the market both are meant to serve.

KwaMakhi gives that premise a name and a face. The brand borrows the language of township neighbourliness, the walk next door for milk or sugar, and turns it into shop signage, while naming the neighbour as the competitor. Clicks gets the warmth of that language without building any of the trust behind it, and the trader whose intimacy it borrowed is now the one losing market share to it.

Clicks did not invent this playbook. Boxer and Usave have been operating versions of it for years, taking a share from the same small entrepreneurs while carrying the language of inclusion. Boxer’s listing last year drew development finance from the International Finance Corp, framed around inclusive growth and jobs.

What KwaMakhi adds is branding crude enough and corporate messaging tone-deaf enough to make a pattern that the rest of the sector runs more quietly impossible to miss

Strip the language away, and the economics are familiar — use scale and capital and draw customers from small township businesses, replace some lost trade with low-paid store jobs, and call it the difference in development. What KwaMakhi adds is branding crude enough and corporate messaging tone-deaf enough to make a pattern that the rest of the sector runs more quietly impossible to miss.

The sector is more contested than just corporate vs township trader. Many spaza shops are run by foreign nationals, and tensions with South African-owned traders already dominate the township debate. The scrutiny, therefore, belongs to a growth model corporate South Africa has normalised across a sector.

South Africa already has a template for holding large capital to a higher standard. In mining, rights holders must publish social and labour plans and meet binding procurement targets. The system is imperfect and contentious, but it rests on a principle retail and financial services have never had to accept with the same force — extracting value from a place creates obligations beyond wages and tax.

This kind of accountability belongs at the board level too. A board approving KwaMakhi should ask what happens to livelihoods on the other side of the growth.

The Public Investment Corp, a major shareholder across South African retail, banking and mining, gives that scrutiny a concrete lever. AGM season should ask what beyond revenue extraction a growth strategy leaves behind.

Competition Commissioner Doris Tshepe has argued that inequality falls only when township residents participate meaningfully in these economies, not simply spend inside them. Edge Growth Ventures CEO Janice Johnston makes the practical version of the same point: every rand spent with a growing township supplier is also a job, a tax rand, and a local economic activity that stays within the community.

This gives boards a sharper test. What the company earns this year is one measure. What the township entrepreneurs are left holding once it has moved in — new suppliers, new local owners, skills, and capital that outlast the till — is the more telling one.

Corporate South Africa has become extremely good at finding growth inside an economy that has stopped growing. The more useful question for the CEOs and board chairs is whether their next expansion leaves more entrepreneurs standing than it found, or simply better organises extraction from those already there.