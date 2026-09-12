LETTERS | So-called legends cannot dictate to Safa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

There comes a point where legitimate criticism of a national football federation becomes something entirely different: an attempt by a select group of former players, self-appointed “legends” and football personalities to dictate how the country’s football administration should be conducted.

Former players have every right to criticise the South African Football Association (Safa). They have every right to stand for positions, offer policy proposals and participate in football governance where the constitution permits it. What they do not have is a permanent mandate to speak on behalf of every former player in South African football simply because they have labelled themselves, or are labelled by others, as “legends”.

South African football history did not begin with the modern generation. There were players, administrators, coaches and officials who served football during the difficult federation years and during the country’s transition to a unified football structure. Many of those individuals are rarely included when these so-called legends speak publicly.

So the question is: who appointed this exclusive group to be the official voice of South African football legends?

Former players are not Safa. There is an important distinction between having a voice and having authority.

A former international footballer may have enormous experience on the field. That does not automatically translate into expertise in corporate governance, financial management, regulatory compliance, development structures, or running a national sporting federation.

And then we must talk about conflicts of interest.

If a candidate seeking the presidency of Safa has ownership or significant interests in a club participating in the Premier Soccer League, that potential conflict of interest must be placed squarely on the table before South African football is asked to trust such a candidate.

Football governance requires independence, not divided loyalties.

The Safa president should be able to make decisions affecting professional football, amateur football, development, competitions, refereeing, disciplinary matters and national teams without anybody reasonably asking whether a decision benefits the president’s own football interests.

The cleanest solution is simple: the people running the national federation should have no club interests that create an actual or perceived conflict with their responsibilities.

If former players want to establish an organisation representing retired footballers, excellent.

Build it properly. Register it. Publish its constitution, mandate and membership. Elect its leadership. Then let South African football decide whether it genuinely represents the country’s former players.

Until then, they should speak for themselves.

— Burton Brown, Gqeberha

It’s time to stand by Canada

I write as a proud Canadian-Australian who is experiencing something I never imagined possible: watching Canada’s sovereignty, economic security and national identity being repeatedly challenged by the country it has long regarded as its closest neighbour and ally.

On August 27, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing that Lake Ontario be renamed “Lake America”. The order requires the new name to appear in the official US geographic names system and on federal maps, contracts, documents and communications.

Lake Ontario is not merely water on a map. Its name is inseparable from Canadian geography, history, identity and belonging. It forms part of the Great Lakes system shared by two sovereign countries. No one country owns its history or has the moral authority to rename the whole of it unilaterally.

I ask people throughout South Africa to imagine another government announcing that Table Mountain would henceforth be called “Mount America” in all its official maps, documents and communications.

Such a proclamation would have no legal force in South Africa. It would not alter the mountain, move it from Cape Town or diminish South African sovereignty over it. But would the people of South Africa regard it as harmless?

Or would they experience it as an extraordinary affront — an attempt by another country to appropriate a landmark whose name is inseparable from the land, history and people of South Africa?

Canadians are entitled to feel no less deeply about Lake Ontario.

Canada and South Africa are fellow members of the Commonwealth and the G20. Our countries share commitments to democracy, constitutional government, human dignity and co-operation among nations.

Our relationship also carries a particular history. Canada supported the international struggle against apartheid and, following South Africa’s transition to democracy, Canadian and South African experts worked together during the development of South Africa’s democratic constitution. Those bonds were forged during one of the most consequential periods in South Africa’s history.

They should mean something when Canada feels that its own dignity, sovereignty and national identity are being tested.

Canada does not ask South Africa to fight its battles. Nor must supporting Canada require hostility towards the US. Friendship with one country does not demand silence when another friend is being wounded.

What Canada needs now is to hear that it is not alone — that its sovereignty matters, its identity matters and its friends will not quietly look away while either is treated with contempt.

Sometimes friendship is demonstrated not through grand declarations, but through the simple willingness to stand beside an old friend during a difficult hour.

This is such an hour.

— Ralph Pirozzo, Brisbane, Australia

Boks show the way

Last Saturday, a fully integrated Springbok team led by a black captain played before 90,000 people in Soweto. People of all language groups sang our national anthem enthusiastically. No old flags on display any longer.

What progress since our deeply divided past and even since the 1995 Rugby World Cup. The images in the FNB stadium filled me with pride and gratitude.

This triumphant Springbok team plays the next match in the US.

This is in stark contrast with the planned planting of 3,000 white crosses in Washington two weeks from now, a project driven by privileged White South Africans to draw attention to what Donald Trump described as a white genocide. The money spent on this project could be better used in South Africa for needy people.

While Rassie and the Springboks build a better future for all South Africans and polish our image abroad, these people are tarnishing our image and dividing our people on racial lines. It has also led to a division among Afrikaners.

It reminds me of the words of Alan Paton: Cry, the beloved country.

— Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

Remember the voters’ long memories

As we enter the final stretch before the crucial November elections, let this be a clear reminder to all those on the campaign trail: promises must be tempered with reality, and ambition must be matched by what can actually be delivered.

Voters deserve more than grand declarations, easy answers and promises made for applause. They deserve honesty, transparency and a clear understanding of what is possible.

Campaign promises are not merely words; they are commitments made to the public, and those who break them must be prepared to face public scrutiny, accountability and consequences at the ballot box.

Leaders must remember that voters have long memories and communities cannot afford another cycle of disappointment. Trust, once broken, is not easily restored. Let every promise be measured against the realities of budgets, resources and municipal capacity.

Let us demand substance over slogans, facts over fiction, responsible leadership over political expediency and delivery over empty promises. Political leadership is not about making the loudest promises but about having the courage to speak the truth, accept responsibility and deliver meaningful results.

— Farouk Araie, Benoni