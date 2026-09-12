LUCKY MATHEBULA | Credit where it’s due — and accountability too

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A familiar quarrel has returned to South African politics: during election campaigning, ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe reportedly pointed to reconstruction and development programme (RDP) houses, social grants, no-fee schooling, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) support and public health care as ANC achievements.

Critics object that taxpayers fund these programmes and the state delivers them — not a political party.

They are right about who owns them, but wrong to suggest that a governing party may never claim political credit for creating or expanding them.

There is nothing inherently improper about a party pointing to policies it conceived, campaigned for, legislated and implemented. Elections are contests between programmes as much as personalities. If voters may punish a governing party for failure, fairness requires that the same party be allowed to present evidence of achievement.

History cannot shield present failure

The ANC’s case is strongest where a demonstrable line exists between its historic programme and public action. The RDP placed housing, education, health care and social protection at the centre of democratic reconstruction. After 1994, an ANC-led government used legislation, budgets and public institutions to turn important parts of that programme into policy. These outcomes did not descend from the sky. They reflected political choices made under a particular government.

That is also what democratic accountability demands. A manifesto is a public offer: elect us, and we will pursue these goals. At the next election, the party must account for the mandate. Houses built, grants expanded and access to schooling or health care widened are therefore part of the record voters are entitled to examine. They may then ask harder questions about quality, scale, exclusion, corruption and unfinished work.

But political authorship is not ownership of the state. RDP houses, grants, NSFAS funding, no-fee schooling and health care are financed from public revenue, administered by state institutions and delivered by public servants. They are rights and public benefits — not gifts reserved for party supporters.

The legitimate claim is: “We introduced, expanded or sustained this programme while entrusted with government.” The illegitimate claim is: “This benefit belongs to us and depends on your loyalty.”

Credibility therefore depends on evidence and restraint. Access must not be confused with quality; expenditure with delivery; or an incomplete programme with a finished victory. Credit must also recognise the work of legislatures, provinces, municipalities, public servants, taxpayers, communities and, where relevant, coalition partners.

A governing party’s strongest argument is not that it did everything alone, but that its choices changed the direction of the country.

The ANC’s history matters in this debate. It helped change South Africa’s political vocabulary from racial domination to equal citizenship. Its leaders and members were banned, imprisoned, exiled and killed for insisting that the country belongs to all who live in it and that no government can claim authority unless it rests on the will of the people.

That history does not grant the party permanent entitlement to govern. It does, however, entitle it to explain how its ideas contributed to the democratic order.

To understand why these claims carry weight, remember what existed before 1994. Most South Africans were denied rights now easily taken for granted: the right to live where they choose, to decent housing, adequate health care, social security and equal public services.

The liberation movement’s programme imagined serviced communities, preventive health care, care for children, older people and persons with disabilities, and the destruction of laws that divided families and confined black people to ghettos.

Where the ANC can show tangible movement towards those long-declared objectives, it is entitled to put that record before voters. But history cannot shield present failure. The same citizens who recognise gains in housing, education, health and social protection may also demand answers about unemployment, collapsing municipalities, corruption, crime and declining public services.

The ANC may likewise connect its record to the constitution’s promise to heal past divisions, advance social justice, improve the quality of life and build a democratic society in which everyone is protected by law. Yet those ideals impose obligations, not merely confer bragging rights. They require accountability, responsiveness, openness, regular elections and respect for multiparty democracy.

The distinction is therefore simple. The ANC may say: judge us by the programme we proposed, the decisions we took and the results we helped to produce. It may not say: the state belongs to us, public servants serve us or your benefits depend on supporting us. The first is democratic accountability. The second is party-state capture.

South Africans should neither silence claims of achievement nor accept them uncritically. Every claimed victory must be tested against lived experience and measurable results. A house that is never completed, a clinic without medicine or a school without learning cannot be rescued by a campaign slogan.

The ANC has the right to claim credit for what it initiated and delivered. The people have the greater right to demand proof — and to decide whether yesterday’s achievements outweigh today’s failures.