Mampara of the week: Pemmy Majodina

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With a fierce election just two months away, ANC politicians are the gift that keeps on giving.

This week it was the turn of the (too) feisty Pemmy “DJ Phemza” Majodina, water and sanitation minister, who was at a departmental launch in the Eastern Cape’s Kouga municipality.

Majodina lost her cool when a physically disabled resident voiced his disapproval of her using a government event to campaign for the ANC. That the resident used strong language is neither here nor there.

Majodinampara, a senior public office bearer, should have known better than to tell the man with walking sticks “jou ma se p***s”.

In the flash of a pan she flushed away her dignity, and some votes!