EDITORIAL | Where’s the moral compass in our country bleeding women?

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An inscription on the wall at a Tiger's Milk restaurant has sparked controversy.

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South Africa’s double standards on how we treat women and the link to gender-based violence (GBV) were made blatantly clear in the past week.

In the first instance Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the weekend used the annual uMkhosi woMhlanga, or Reed Dance, to call for an end to GBV, saying he is tired of campaigns against the scourge while violence against women and children continues.

At a superficial level it was a responsible call from an influential leader in a community ravaged by violence against women.

According to police GBVF statistics for the 2025/26 financial year, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of cases at 9,412, followed by Gauteng with 8,933, the Western Cape with 7,951, the Eastern Cape with 7,638 and Limpopo with 4,211.

The reality is until we are able to reverse and deconstruct the patriarchy manning our nation, the murders, rapes and abuse will continue to increase as the majority of our population run out of safe spaces.

Regrettably the king’s call was reduced to a mockery when he touched on the role of alcohol in GBV and went on to reference a recent scandal when a leaked video allegedly showing the king in a heated confrontation with Queen Nomzamo Myeni emerged.

The video sparked widespread debate about gender dynamics, royal leadership and violence against women. The four-minute recording, which circulated on social media in July, appeared to show the king holding what looked like a beer bottle while shouting at the queen.

In the footage, the king accused her of infidelity, criticised her conduct as a royal wife and objected to her social media activities. He also appeared to make threatening remarks. At the end of the exchange, Queen Nomzamo, who appeared subdued during much of the recording, turned to the camera and said: “This is the life that I live, day and night.”

“If alcohol makes you do things that are bad,” he said before pausing and laughing. “I know what you are thinking, you are thinking about Stella (the bottle of beer in the video). That’s how it is here. There are no secrets,” he said while laughing, much to the consternation of Queen Nomzamo, who left the stage.

The light-hearted reference amplifies the mixed message to the nation, who as the GBV statistics reveal desperately needs to be schooled about treating women.

There is no room for jokes here, particularly when you are a leader who has the potential and duty to transform millions of men.

The queen’s departure, however — a deviation from protocol — significantly demonstrated she was not willing to be abused and her stance in public is an important fight against the oppression of women.

So too were social media users who called out national restaurant chain Tiger’s Milk — the second example of patriarchal stereotypes driving GBV.

The franchise was forced to remove the names of notorious killers from the walls of its unisex bathrooms after the décor sparked outrage on social media, with many describing it as insensitive amid South Africa’s GBV crisis.

Among the names displayed were convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and American serial killer Ted Bundy. Prison-style tally marks also formed part of the décor for the brand, which markets itself around the tagline ‘Restricted to Everyone’.

Somehow, someone’s mental lapse passed all the checks and became a whole marketing campaign devoid of moral compass in a country bleeding women.

The restaurant said the store’s military theme was carried through to the unisex bathrooms, which were was earmarked as the ‘prison’ in the initial interior designs, and apologised saying they acknowledged that the names of serial killers in its restrooms “in a country’s volatile climate towards women, can be communicated as deeply insensitive”.

While the apology is obviously welcome, where is the franchise’s explanation for how a marketing campaign so wrong got so far and what is being done to deconstruct such thinking.

Also quick to apologise after taking heat was water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina for her recent outburst during a heated community engagement in Kouga.

Video footage shows a community member being escorted from the venue while shouting “jou ma se p***” at Majodina, who then angrily shouted: “Phuma! Jou ma se p*** ook.”

The derogatory slang references female anatomy and reflects broader debates around gender-discriminatory language which has shaped social attitudes into the crisis facing South Africa today.

It’s a mere two weeks since business, the government and NGOs ended their corporate social responsibilities for Women’s Month, which means the campaign was being finalised in the midst of the noise. Yet Tiger’s Milk was tone deaf.

The controversies come amid renewed concern over the safety of women after the discovery of the bodies of seven women in Ekurhuleni this week.

The reality is until we are able to reverse and deconstruct the patriarchy manning our nation, the murders, rapes and abuse will continue to increase as the majority of our population run out of safe spaces.