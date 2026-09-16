OPINION | SRD grant recipients are surviving an economy that has failed them

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For most recipients, the SRD Grant is first and foremost a lifeline that allows them to meet the ordinary expenses that many South Africans rarely think twice about.

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By Oliver Meth, Kemedi Kgaphola, Lauren Graham, Zoheb Khan

Every time the government announces another extension of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, the debate quickly shifts away from the realities of poverty and back to an old accusation that refuses to disappear.

We are told that young people have become dependent on social grants, that a monthly payment of R370 has created a generation that is content to wait for government support instead of seeking work, and that the grant is slowly eroding the country’s work ethic. It is an argument repeated so often that many people have come to accept it as fact, even though there has always been remarkably little evidence to support it.

What is often missing from these conversations is an honest reckoning with the conditions in which millions of young South Africans are trying to build their lives.

We continue asking whether young people are becoming dependent on grants while paying far less attention to an economy that has consistently failed to create enough decent work, a labour market that excludes first-time job seekers, and communities where opportunities remain painfully scarce. In a country where youth unemployment remains among the highest in the world, dependency is too often treated as an individual moral failing rather than the inevitable consequence of structural economic failure.

Recent research at the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Development in Africa into how young people actually use the SRD grant, challenges many of the assumptions that dominate public debate. Rather than finding widespread evidence of complacency or irresponsible spending, the study paints a far more familiar and deeply human picture of young people making difficult decisions with very little money, constantly balancing immediate needs against future aspirations while navigating lives shaped by uncertainty and economic insecurity.

For most recipients, the grant is first and foremost a lifeline that allows them to meet the ordinary expenses that many South Africans rarely think twice about. It buys groceries when there is nothing left in the kitchen, pays for toiletries that allow someone to attend an interview feeling presentable, covers transport costs to search for employment, and provides mobile data that makes looking for work or applying online possible.

These purchases may appear small when viewed individually, but together they represent something much more significant than consumption. They allow young people to meet needs, preserve their dignity, and continue participating in society despite living under conditions of chronic financial strain.

Perhaps one of the study’s most important findings is that the SRD grant rarely remains an individual resource for very long. In many households, particularly those where several generations share limited incomes, the money quickly becomes part of a collective survival strategy as recipients contribute towards electricity, buy bread and household essentials, assist parents or grandparents, and help ensure that younger siblings do not go without. Far from encouraging selfishness or individual dependence, the grant often strengthens relationships of care, reciprocity and shared responsibility within families that have long relied on one another to weather economic hardship.

The research also exposes how deeply public conversations about social grants are shaped by moral judgement rather than evidence. Although isolated examples of spending on alcohol, gambling or leisure do exist, they are neither widespread nor representative of how most beneficiaries use the grant.

Yet these isolated examples continue to dominate public discourse because they reinforce a convenient narrative that poverty is primarily the result of poor choices. What this perspective fails to recognise is that social participation or even occasional, small acts of personal enjoyment cannot simply be dismissed as irresponsible behaviour.

For young people living with the relentless psychological pressure of unemployment and uncertainty, these moments can also represent coping mechanisms, brief experiences of normality and expressions of autonomy within lives that are otherwise defined by constraint.

Reducing these complex realities to accusations of grant misuse ultimately says more about society’s discomfort with poverty than it does about the people receiving support. Poor people are expected to demonstrate perfect financial discipline at all times, while those living more comfortably are rarely subjected to the same moral scrutiny over how they spend their income. It is a double standard that continues to shape debates about social protection in South Africa.

What emerges throughout the research is not a picture of dependency but one of remarkable resilience. Young people repeatedly demonstrate initiative by using the grant to search for work, support informal businesses, pursue educational opportunities or invest in small income-generating activities whenever possible.

For many recipients, a very small grant must cover basic needs while also helping them search for better opportunities. The unreliability and inconsistency of the grant itself further undermines their ability to plan, save and invest in opportunities that could improve their economic circumstances.

If there is a dependency crisis confronting South Africa today, it is not one created by social grants. It is our continued dependence on simplistic explanations for a problem whose roots lie far deeper than the choices of those struggling to survive.

This distinction matters because it fundamentally changes how we understand the purpose of the SRD grant. The grant was never designed to transform young people’s lives on its own, nor could any payment of R370 reasonably be expected to overcome decades of unemployment, inequality, failing education systems and sluggish economic growth.

Its greatest contribution lies in something both more modest and more profound. It reduces immediate hardship, enables young people to retain a measure of dignity, creates limited space for agency and aspiration, and prevents households already under immense pressure from slipping even deeper into poverty.

If government is serious about building an inclusive economy, then the future of social protection cannot be debated in isolation from the broader question of opportunity. Income support remains essential, but it must be accompanied by meaningful investments in job creation, education, skills development, transport, local enterprise and the institutions that enable young people to convert their determination into sustainable livelihoods. Cash transfers can help people navigate precarity, but they cannot, on their own, eliminate the structural conditions that produce it.

The evidence therefore asks us to abandon a narrative that has become both tired and misleading. Young South Africans are not sitting back because the state gives them R370 each month. They are stretching every rand to survive, supporting families who have become increasingly dependent on one another rather than on government, and continuing to search for opportunities in an economy that has too often failed to recognise their potential.

If there is a dependency crisis confronting South Africa today, it is not one created by social grants. It is our continued dependence on simplistic explanations for a problem whose roots lie far deeper than the choices of those struggling to survive.

Oliver Meth is a strategic communications consultant at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg

Kemedi Kgaphola is a PhD student at the Centre for Social Development in Africa and the Department of Anthropology and Development Studies, University of Johannesburg

Lauren Graham is a Professor and DSTI/NRF South African Research Chair on Welfare and Social Development, University of Johannesburg

Zoheb Khan is a research associate at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg

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