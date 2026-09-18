EDITORIAL | A year of the Madlanga commission: why it mattered

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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Madlanga co-commission Adv Sandile Khumalo during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

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Thursday marked a year since the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry began its work.

The commission was established after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made serious allegations about political interference in the police, criminal networks and the handling of sensitive investigations.

These were not allegations that could simply be dealt with through political statements or internal police processes. They raised bigger questions about the ability of the state to fight crime when people in positions of power are accused of interfering with law enforcement.

That is why the commission was necessary.

For the past year, South Africans have heard evidence from police officers, politicians and other key players. The hearings have opened a window into some of the problems within the criminal justice system.

The commission has heard allegations about interference in investigations, the handling of police units and the relationship between people in positions of power and individuals linked to criminal activity.

Whether every allegation is ultimately proven is for the proper legal processes to determine. The commission is not a criminal court and its findings are not convictions.

But its work has been important because it has put these issues into the public domain.

It has also produced consequences. Its interim reports have led to recommendations for criminal investigations and disciplinary action against several people. Those recommendations still have to be followed through by the relevant authorities.

A year on, the Madlanga commission has shown why it was needed. It has brought serious questions into the open and given South Africans an opportunity to understand what may have gone wrong.

Perhaps the biggest value of the commission is that it has created a record of what has been happening inside institutions that are meant to protect the public.

South Africa knows the damage that can be caused when state institutions are weakened by political interference and corruption. The Zondo commission exposed how deeply corruption had affected parts of the state.

The Madlanga commission is asking difficult questions about another part of government: the institutions responsible for fighting crime.

Those questions matter to ordinary South Africans. People expect the police to investigate crimes without fear or favour. They expect prosecutors to pursue cases based on evidence. They expect political leaders to allow law-enforcement agencies to do their jobs without interference.

When that trust is damaged, the consequences go far beyond the police or government. It affects the public’s confidence in the entire justice system.

But the commission’s work will only matter if its findings lead to action.

There is always a danger that commissions produce thousands of pages of evidence and recommendations, only for attention to move elsewhere once the hearings end. That cannot happen here.

The real test will be what government and law-enforcement agencies do with what the commission has uncovered.

A year on, the Madlanga commission has shown why it was needed. It has brought serious questions into the open and given South Africans an opportunity to understand what may have gone wrong.

Now comes the harder part: making sure the lessons are acted on, institutions are strengthened, and those found to have broken the law are held accountable through the proper processes.