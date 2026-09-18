LETEPE MAISELA | All that South Africa needs today is a national referendum

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I have concluded that South Africa is in a mess today because the ruling ANC governing party has acted typically like most African dictatorships, by not allowing their majority African voter supporters an opportunity to voice their opinions, in the form of conducting a referendum, regarding pertinent issues governing and thus affecting their own everyday lives.

Instead of conducting referendums on many critical matters affecting the smooth functioning of our society, they have resorted to the elitist National Convention method which, while massaging frail egos of elites, is largely inaccessible to the majority of ordinary citizens, especially in outlying rural communities. This has as a result led in our country to what late Nigerian novelist and poet Chinua Achebe, described as things falling apart.

Think back to March 17 1992, when the Whites-only administration was facing possible ejection from the heights of their political dominion. The world’s attitude had turned against South Africa, with economic sanctions, biting deeper than ever before. The then purely White regime, had their military fully engaged, fighting several wars simultaneously in foreign lands. Their White’s-only conscripted army was at the time also fully engaged in Namibia trying to contain Swapo, which also wanted their own country back.

Up north, the apartheid army was deeply involved in military sorties in Angola, fighting the Angolan MPLA led by Agostinho Neto, and later Jose Eduardo dos Santos. The former were supported by over 30,000 Cuban soldiers, which Fidel Castro himself had personally deployed to come and defend Angola’s sovereignty. That from a Western country friendly to the so-called National Union for the Total Independence of Angola –UNITA, logistically supported by Pretoria and led by their favourite boy, Jonas Savimbi.

Despite all those problems and challenges, President FW de Klerk still had the simple courtesy to ask his exclusively White electorate, through a National Referendum, whether South African White people were willing to share political power with their formerly oppressed African masses.

The actual pertinent question was : Do you, as White individuals support the continuation of reform process that the State President started on 2 February, 1990 and which is aimed at a new Constitution through negotiation?

A majority 68.7% of the White respondents voted YES, and that’s how we as Africans, finally embraced our Uhuru – freedom, without any further flow of blood. And that is how this columnist believes democracy ought to function, going forward: through referendums on matters of national importance.

Now, juxtapose that with what the newly installed ANC-dominated and -led administration, since 1994 had done. Sans any referendums thus far, they have introduced various legal measures that actually impacted on how a typical African family used to function. In that family set-up both parents were the ones instilling discipline and even enforcing punishment — physical or otherwise, where necessary. My whole generation went through that and we are still sane and healthily around. To banish corporal punishment from both home and school with one stroke of a pen, without even sounding off parents of some children, simply exposed the tyranny of the new regime. This was simply done and dusted without even a referendum. After all, tyrants don’t believe in seeking voter consensus.

There were other legislative measures introduced which affected, challenged or exposed the moral core of the new South African society.

There were other legislative measures introduced which affected, challenged or exposed the moral core of the new South African society. One was the declaration of gay and lesbian rights to cohabit and even marry. Though it was a humane act on the administrative side, it also deserved to be subjected to a referendum, as conservative communities and those against such measures also deserved that their opinions be registered. This is in sync with democratic principles, which allow for diverse opinion, also to be given a platform to be aired and heard.

The worst, and what probably turned our current South Africa into the so-called murder capital of the continent and the world, was the outlawing of the death sentence, also done nonchalantly without seeking societal opinion through a referendum. This has directly led to our current state of being the so-called murder capital of the world, since any modicum of element of deterrence left in our battered criminal justice system, was seemingly removed. This author had as a result developed the notion that our South African democratic based legal order, is like an AK-47 automatic rifle loaded with blank cartridges. Pardon the pun.

Actually, these seemingly unsavoury thoughts only recently surfaced in this author’s mind when earlier in the past week listening to a brother-in-law and pastor, Tony Haripersadh, a relative of the late Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23, 2023, in the middle of Women’s Month. She was allegedly eliminated after submitting reports that exposed suspected procurement irregularities within the Tembisa Hospital supply chain, to the tune of a whopping R2bn.

The pastor, was simply lamenting how even though the murderers were serving time, the family still believed that the matter would only reach closure when the people who seemingly sent and paid the murderers were known and also brought to court to account.

That particular story had re-appeared live on the afternoon SABC radio, mentioning that six men were convicted and sentenced in August 2023, for the so-called assassination of the Gauteng health department whistleblower. The six accused had, as was alleged, entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state to avoid serving a life sentence and are probably now being comfortably housed and fed, while watching TV and playing cards, for some few years to come.

This, while Deokaran’s family have to each year, during Woman’s Month in August, relive the trauma of what happened to their beloved mother, sister, aunt and relation. And that is called justice, South African style.

What is mostly intriguing is that our criminal justice law simply facilitated all that and the plotters of that past macabre deed would probably never be known nor prosecuted. This however could have been easily achieved, if we had a punitive instead of a rehabilitative criminal system, which works OK for those who commit crime while victims — to use a common expression — are simply thrown under the moving bus.

Also, under a punitive justice system, the perpetrators might have faced the outlawed death penalty when found guilty. Faced with that probability they might easily, when pleading in mitigation, revealed the identity of individuals who had hired them. Now that is unlikely to ever happen.

One actually wonders how that main deterrent to murder, the death penalty, has been done away in this country also without even a national referendum. Called capital punishment, the practice was abolished on June 6 1995, by a ruling of our newly established Constitutional Court.

As already mentioned, in civilised countries that South Africa borrowed their democratic ideals from, the decision could have been preceded by at least a national referendum, but seemingly that procedure is not preferred when dealing with so-called less developed countries’ citizens, especially in Africa.

Thus, without involving the public, who are the real victims of such criminality, including murder, nine judges in a Constitutional Court decided on doing away with the death penalty. This practically left the rest of society to fend for themselves, while facing not only wholesale murders but, in some instances, repeated practice thereof, by the same murderers released on early parole, who had mercifully been spared the rope. And that is proudly called democratic justice by scholars of human rights. Probably, yes, democratic to the murderers, but definitely, not their victims.

Of course, on hindsight one understand that our current South African Justice System, was formatted against the past injustices, where South Africans and in particular of African kind, were subjected to during the historical past Apartheid years. That was when Africans in particular, were the ones that bore the worst brunt from so-called hanging Judges, especially for political offences.

What made it worse was that the premise of the Apartheid Criminal Justice then, was that an accused was presumed guilty until proven otherwise – not today where it is quite the opposite.

That is why on that fateful day of the Rivonia trial sentencing on June 12 1964, most people in the African villages and townships expected the worst, which was that Tata Mandela and his seven co-accused were going to hang.

It was thus probably against that background that our current criminal justice system was formatted. I actually even further suspect that the founding committee of our now existing criminal justice system after 1994 consisted of individuals most of whom were probably victims of arbitrary arrest, detention, banning and unfair prosecutions or knew most people who were. That is why the 180-degree U-turn was made from a punitive to a rehabilitative justice system.

The above sums up the real conundrum faced by our young and developing democracy. Our criminal justice system — to use a common pun — is like a brand new Rolls Royce bought to travel on pot-holed gravel roads and streets. We should have paved the roads before but failed to.

My conclusive remarks is that our criminal justice laws simply require a major overhaul and I dare our current government administrators to at least allow for referendums, especially on critically controversial decisions, like on the imposition of a death penalty for murder without extenuating circumstances.

I simply believe that it’s high time that South African citizens are treated with respect, in a democracy we are supposed to be living under, by those voted into power by the majority of citizens. The moral of my story is that our newly installed so-called democratic government should act democratically and also take its electorate into its confidence before passing critical legislative measures.

Just like late and former President de Klerk did in March of 1992, with the referendum for the exclusively White electorate.

Maisela is a management consultant and published author of four books.

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