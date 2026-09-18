PERCY MABANDU | A large sense of our heritage

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There is a photograph that challenges our often neutered and depoliticised meaning of heritage. Stretching our taste for Dutch wax dresses and braaied meat to mementos and memories of the sacrifices that shaped our struggle for human rights and liberation.

It belongs to the late great Drum generation photojournalist Anjith Kally and it is part of the “Homecoming” exhibition of the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) collection. It’s currently on show downtown at the Standard Bank Art Gallery.

In the picture, Kally gives us the image of the late ANC president, Oliver Tambo, walking among open coffins at a mass funeral of 42 people killed by the South African Defence Force (SADF) during a midnight cross-border raid into Maseru, Lesotho, on December 9, 1982. Among the dead were 30 South Africans political refugees, mostly ANC members, and 12 Basotho nationals. Tambo is among the crowds who have gathered to pay their last respects to the dead.

Seen from the safe distance of more than three decades of democracy, Kally’s photograph should move us to expand our meaning of heritage. We should ask ourselves: what are the values and stories that we inherit, and who are the heroes and myths we reach for when the headwinds are roughest?

These questions matter because the heart of any culture is to be found in the nature of its hero. Who is that man or woman who is revered? Is it the prophet and the witchdoctor, the warrior and the liberator, or is it the glamorous politician and the thief?

At a time when media reports were littered with characterisations of freedom fighters as terrorists, Kally chose to reveal the freedom fighter as a man of gentler concerns for the brutalised people. He does not present us with a picture of a guerrilla at a podium. He catches Tambo mid-gait of a heavy-hearted walk at the head of gaping coffins. The leader is visibly tender, and rests his fisted right hand on his chest. Nursing unspoken hurts.

This conflation of the grand political moment with Tambo’s fleeting moment of vulnerability lends poignancy to the pictured moment.

Kally’s picture makes two important points: it acknowledges the frailty of the oppressed. Importantly, he also announces that the people will not be diminished or made less, and brevity of their lives because their death nourishes a heritage of struggles for freedom and human rights everywhere.

Enjoyed and mediated through the grainy black-and-white aesthetic in an art gallery, the image of open coffins at Tambo’s feet can feel too historical to be real; too distant, and rendered academic by time and Kally’s camera. However, that is part of the gift. The absence of fear and anxiety about potential harassment from the state.

The exhibition has other heirlooms of our struggle for dignity and human rights. Notable among these is a portrait of Dr Fabian Ribeiro by Andrew Motjuwadi. Before his premature death in 1968, Motjuwadi spent most of his life working and living in Mamelodi, where Dr Ribeiro and his wife Florence Barbara Ribeiro were gunned down in their courtyard by apartheid policemen. The state accused them of providing free medical care to injured activists and providing funds to young people who wanted to go and join the liberation armies outside the country. Their killers were granted amnesty in 1999 at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Motjuwadi’s portrait of Dr Ribeiro is a masterwork of balance; an amalgam of riotous texture and colour depicting his pensive profile. The picture portrays a seated, bespectacled Dr Ribeiro as he peers at what could be a medical document or a letter from a comrade. Motjuwadi has read well the idiosyncratic sober serenity that can be gleaned in almost all of the surviving photographs of the martyred doctor. This is a testament of both the artist’s observational skill, as well as the enduring qualities of his subjects personality.

Part of what gives these collected artworks an enduring meaning as treasures of our shared heritage is reading them alongside the works of other less politically-charged masterpieces from Europe and elsewhere. This exhibition includes works by titans of the Western canon like Paul Cézanne and Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet; their work is seen alongside great South African painters like Maggie Laubser and Irma Stern, along with Gladys Mgudlandlu and George Pemba.

The global character of the variety of the masterworks on show speaks to the ambitions that informed how the JAGs collection was made. The examples of European modernism in the collection was meant to make a statement about the city of Johannesburg as as a beacon of modernity on the African subcontinent. As it grew, the collection now includes works by native artists to given a more democratically rooted vision of the city and its people.

The global character of the variety of the masterworks on show speaks to the ambitions that informed how the JAGs collection was made.

The exhibition is a result of a partnership between the City of Johannesburg and Standard Bank to bring a significant portion of the JAG’s prized collection back into public view while the gallery undergoes refurbishment.

It has been co-curated by Khwezi Gule, chief curator at the JAG, and Dr Same Mdluli, Standard Bank curator and gallery manager, with assistance from Bamanye Ngale and Gcotyelwa Mashiqa. They say their effort aims to reframe these historic works of art within a contemporary civic context.

Their publicity materials also state that this public-private partnership aims to anchor art as part of the heritage that encourages residents to re-enter the city and encounter its layered histories anew.

As the chatter of this heritage month heats our path to the polls in November, may it also enlarge our sense of the meaning of heritage.

The lofty traditions we accrued on our historic struggle for freedom and democracy in the world should be at the heart of it. Many lives were spent to mount a bulwark against tyranny and despair. We should bolster and cherish it with equal fervour.

“Homecoming” is set to run until October 31. We should all make time to go to see it.