ANDILE SANGQU | Transnet’s recovery is a milestone, not a destination

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There are few organisations whose performance is as closely connected to the fortunes of South Africa as Transnet.

The movement of goods through our ports, rail network and pipelines connects producers to markets, businesses to customers and South Africa to the world. When logistics works, it supports economic activity and confidence. When it does not, the effects extend well beyond Transnet.

That is the responsibility we carry at Transnet: to keep South Africa moving.

Our 2025/26 annual financial results provide encouraging evidence of progress. We recorded our first profit in four years, volumes are increasing, and there are clear signs of operational improvement.

We should acknowledge this progress. But we should also be clear about what it means.

These results are a milestone, not a destination. The real measure of recovery is whether we can sustain this momentum and translate it into more reliable, responsive and competitive logistics for our customers and the economy.

That is why, immediately after the results, I joined fellow board members and executive leadership for a two-day visit to Transnet’s operations across Cape Town.

The work at our ports is not only about addressing immediate operational challenges. We are also investing in the infrastructure and capacity needed for the future

The timing was deliberate. Financial results tell us where we are on paper. Walking through our operations, engaging with our teams and listening to our stakeholders tells us what is happening on the ground. Two days could easily have become three. Transnet is a complex, interconnected organisation, and there is value in seeing first hand where we are succeeding and where obstacles remain.

At the Port of Cape Town, we engaged with the Transnet Port Terminals and Transnet National Ports Authority teams on plans to improve the customer experience and build on recent operational gains.

The coming deciduous fruit season was an important part of these discussions. The lessons of previous seasons, including the impact of inclement weather, equipment availability and staffing pressures, are informing preparations for 2026/27.

What stood out was the importance of planning across divisions. Customers experience Transnet as one logistics value chain, not as separate operating divisions. Improvements must therefore be felt from the moment goods enter the system until they reach their destination.

The work at our ports is not only about addressing immediate operational challenges. We are also investing in the infrastructure and capacity needed for the future.

Reinvent for Growth (R4G) remains our guiding strategy, moving Transnet through three phases:

fix and optimise;

transform; and

grow.

We need to make progress across all three if we are to build a logistics system capable of supporting South Africa’s growth over the long term.

At our ports, new equipment is expected to be delivered in November, while a broader port master plan — including modernisation priorities — will soon be presented to the board.

We are also pursuing opportunities to bring private-sector expertise and investment into areas where it can unlock additional capacity. These include:

the Richards Bay dry bulk terminal RFQ (request for quotation);

the Ngqura manganese export corridor; and

a 25-year private concession for berths B, C and D at the Cape Town multipurpose terminal.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernise our assets, improve efficiency and create capacity for growth.

We cannot build that future in isolation. The lessons from peak seasons and operational challenges must inform how we plan, and our customers must be part of those conversations.

In August transport minister Barbara Creecy convened a fresh-produce stakeholder engagement at the Port of Cape Town, bringing industry concerns and operational preparations for the 2026/27 deciduous fruit season into sharper focus.

Our results show what is possible. Our operational engagements remind us that there is still significant work to do.

Engagements like these remind us that a successful Transnet is not built by Transnet alone. We must listen, understand what our customers need and work with them to develop solutions across the value chain.

Our Cape Town visit also reinforced the importance of collaboration within Transnet.

Transnet Freight Rail is a customer of Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager, while Transnet Engineering’s Salt River depot manufactures and maintains wagons for the freight business and maintains the Phelophepa (health-care) trains. These operations may have different mandates, but they are connected by a common purpose.

There are also opportunities to upgrade, repurpose and better utilise facilities and assets that are currently underused. The more effectively these parts of the organisation work together, the better positioned we are to deliver for our customers.

The momentum we have built must now be sustained through discipline, accountability and a willingness to confront the challenges that remain. Our results show what is possible. Our operational engagements remind us that there is still significant work to do. The next phase is about building on the progress we have made:

improving reliability;

investing in infrastructure and equipment;

strengthening collaboration; listening to customers; and

holding ourselves accountable for delivery.

Ultimately our recovery will not be judged only by what appears in our financial statements. It will be measured by the experience of the businesses and people who depend on Transnet to move goods efficiently and reliably.

We never stop learning. We listen to our people and our stakeholders, and we are continually reminded of how much value they bring to building a Transnet that is resilient, agile and customer-centric. For this, we remain grateful and humbled by their contribution and commitment.

Our greatest strength remains the commitment of our people. We must match that commitment with the investment, leadership, systems and accountability needed to deliver.

South Africa is counting on us. And we must keep moving.

When Transnet works, South Africa thrives.