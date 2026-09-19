BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The imploding ANC couldn’t even run a spaza shop

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It seems it never rains but pours for the ANC. The incompetence that has almost reduced the country to a failed state has finally caught up with it. The ineptitude is now eating at its own vitals.

We’ve learnt, to our dismay and disgust, that the comrades who, three decades ago, took over the country amid jubilation and so much goodwill can hardly run a tap to save their own lives. Now, it turns out, they can’t even press a button.

A political party’s primary purpose is to contest elections and win power in order to implement its own policies. But when a party fails to fulfil the most basic undertaking like submitting its own candidates’ list on time, it forfeits any right to run anything under the sun. Not even a spaza shop.

Everybody could tell, even before the Electoral Court could rule on the matter, that the party was lying when it blamed systems glitches at the IEC for its inability to meet the deadline. Every other party worked on the same timetable. Why would the so-called glitches pick on the ANC? It took the matter to court without any hope of success, but probably to save its own blushes.

The IEC is not without its faults — for an organisation whose efficacy is dependent on public trust, it retains morally suspect individuals in its echelons and has still to account for the debacle of the 2024 elections — but in this instance, the ANC was tilting at windmills. It was on a wild goose chase. The problem is nearer home. It’s internal. To characterise the party as a house divided against itself is probably an understatement. It’s a snake pit. They’re at war with each other, and every point of discussion or decision becomes a source of conflict or contestation.

The dysfunction that has landed the country in such dire straits now threatens the party’s own survival.

At a time when the party should be putting its best foot forward ahead of the November 4 local government elections, squabbles among its members are dominating headlines. The masses are treated to the spectacle of comrades lobbing insults at each other in public. Some of its luminaries are not simply talking through their lawyers; they’re meeting in court as antagonists. The guns are no longer primarily aimed at an external foe. Opposition parties can do no better than adopt that Napoleonic dictum of never interrupting the enemy when he’s self-immolating.

The dysfunction that has landed the country in such dire straits now threatens the party’s own survival. There’s nothing holding it together except the lure and glue of power. The ANC could follow in the footsteps of other liberation movements on the continent which, on losing power, have been reduced to fringe movements or completely disappeared from the scene.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who positively swore when he took over the reins of the ANC that his paramount responsibility was to safeguard the unity of the party, seems to have done more than divide it. He’s quickly consigning it to irrelevance. It’s becoming a laughing stock. Thanks to his spineless leadership.

But the problem for the party seems to be the fact that it never fully embraced democracy. It had always sought to control the process from the top. No need for members to harbour any aspirations. You had to wait your turn to be anointed. People keen to stand for election or jump the imaginary queue were lambasted as careerists by those already at the top, almost as though leadership had fallen into their lap or that they never had ambitions to climb up the greasy pole themselves.

Which is why the party saw nothing wrong in foisting an obviously inept Jacob Zuma on the country — with devastating consequences — because it was “his turn”. And some people haven’t forgiven Ramaphosa for blindsiding Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the Nasrec conference in 2017, instead of waiting his turn. The jousting between Dlamini-Zuma and Fikile Mbalula, which ended up in court this week, shows that that wound has yet to heal.

At the height of its powers — and arrogance — the ANC did not even see the need to reveal the names of its mayoral or premiership candidates before an election.

It was easy to exert such control when the ANC was the colossus that bestrode the political stage. People weren’t likely to rebel or dissent because they too wanted to stand a chance of enjoying the perks of power. Gwede Mantashe once famously warned members that it was cold outside the ANC. Not anymore. Its influence wanes as it sheds support.

At the height of its powers — and arrogance — the ANC did not even see the need to reveal the names of its mayoral or premiership candidates before an election. People would cast their votes completely in the dark. It’d only be after the poll that word would come from on high about who the mayor or premier would be. Whether the lotto winner was qualified or understood the needs of their allotted constituents would be almost beside the point. The party knew best. Its word was law. That’s not democracy, but a textbook definition of dictatorship. But its writ would run because, given the historic heft it’s had on the majority of the populace, it was almost the only game in town.

Times have changed. Loss of support means that there are now fewer benefits to go around, and therefore a greater likelihood of internal dissent. The fact that the other parties long ago stole a march on it by announcing their candidates ahead of elections has also forced the ANC to do the same. But old habits die hard. It still wants to control the process from the centre.

Despite numerous NEC meetings to “massage” its candidates’ list, it not only made a hash of meeting the IEC deadline, it also caused great unhappiness among its members, some of whom marched and demonstrated at the party’s headquarters this week. A man in ANC colours standing in front of Luthuli House vowed never to vote for the party unless what he considered to be the original councillor candidate lists were reinstated.

The ANC is on a hiding to nothing.