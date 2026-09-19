EDITORIAL | US shows what it really wants from SA

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International relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola wrote a scathing response to US scretary of state Marco Rubio that SA will do fine without his country.

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Punitive steps taken by the US government this week against as-yet unnamed South African officials will lead some to question the purpose and value of continued diplomatic engagement between Pretoria and Washington.

The announcement by US secretary of state Marco Rubio flies in the face of a recent engagement between US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell and President Cyril Ramaphosa at Ramaphosa’s Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria. After that meeting, Bozell said he was “more convinced than ever that both our countries are committed to working toward a relationship that is as strong and mutually beneficial as possible”.

This is in stark contrast with his sudden statement, in support of Rubio’s decision, that “the time for endless ‘dialogue’ has run its course”. He threatened that the visa restrictions were “only the first step in a series of escalatory measures” to follow. Given his statements after seeing Ramaphosa and previous conciliatory sentiments, it may very well be that he was pulled into line by his principals in Washington.

Trump has proved himself impervious to facts once he has adopted an ideological stance on issues

After all, Trump has proved himself impervious to facts once he has adopted an ideological stance on issues, such as the falsehood believed by no-one else in the world that our country has committed a genocide against Afrikaners. A lie, it must be said, given credence by some South Africans opposed to the country’s constitutional principle of redress for historical harm caused by apartheid.

The response by international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, that what Washington fundamentally wants is for South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies to fall in line with America’s worldview, is not far from the truth. Lamola was right to speak in defence of South Africa’s sovereignty, which is undergirded by the constitution. In reality, he was whistling against the wind.

It is a given that countries will differ, sometimes gravely, on various matters, both domestic and foreign. But in this case, the fraying of relations stems mainly from the US’s refusal to recognise South Africa’s sovereignty and its desire to bend Pretoria’s will to its wishes.