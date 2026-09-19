HOGARTH | Off-screen eye rolls from the state

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It’s a pity that TV cameras filming court proceedings do not pan around the room and allow the public to see everything that’s going on — because Hogarth would love to see what Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the former National Assembly speaker and defence minister, keeps complaining about during her trial.

Facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering in the North Gauteng High Court, she whinged again this week during cross-examination about a prosecutor who she claimed was making “gestures”. No-one else seems to have seen what the former speaker was referring to, but she told the court that the prosecutor, who was not the one questioning her, “finds it very easy to make a mockery out of someone”.

“I am a South African,” the former minister reminded the court. “I have human rights and you will never see me act like that. Even when the state’s witnesses were testifying, I never did that. I demand respect.”

Respect must be earned, former honourable member.

Uneasy lies the head worn by a clown

The “boss” of the ANC is fast learning that this bossing business is not easy. Just because you go on TV declaring “I’m the boss” doesn’t mean that everyone is going to salute and say, “Ja, baas.”

One of his ANC kindergarten protégés, the cheese- and sour-milk-loving Andile Lungisa, has taken Fikile Mbalula to court for apparently instructing that he be removed from the list of candidates for mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

Also spoiling for a legal battle is Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who is peeved that Mbaweezy blames him for the blunder that led to scores of ANC candidates not being registered for the upcoming election.

All of this is over and above the civil case in which Mr Razzmatazz is already embroiled with another ANC member, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who claimed that Mbalula paid a lot of money to ANC delegates at the elective conference in 2022 to secure the secretary-general job for himself.

Hogarth wasn’t at Nasrec, but if Mbalula did buy his post, maybe he should be asking for his money back. Being boss is surely not worth all the trouble he is in.

Risky risk management

In the midst of yet another battle to get bail, Julius Mkhwanazi learnt on Friday that he has now been fired as the deputy police commissioner in Ekurhuleni. Mkhwanazi was suspended 10 months ago and has been in and out of police cells on various criminal charges. A metro spokesperson, announcing the decision, said all the pending criminal charges posed a “reputational risk”.

The decision, explained the spokesperson, was taken by the city manager.

And who is the city manager? None other than a co-accused of Mkhwanazi’s in his Boksburg magistrate’s court trial on charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice — Kagiso Lerutla. Lerutla is accused of paying Mkhwanazi R400,000 to find someone to impersonate him during a court appearance so he could attend an interview for the job of metro CFO.

And Lerutla believes Mkhwanazi’s behaviour risks besmirching the city’s reputation? When is he going to fire himself as well?

Ghost workers haunt Cosatu

Cosatu members travelled from all over to Midrand this week, only to spend much of their time roaming the Mall of Africa, as there was not much conferencing happening. Right from the start, affiliates fought over credentials as a faction that feared it did not have enough numbers to get its way decided not to submit its registration list — hence rendering the whole gathering unconstitutional.

Hogarth, however, had to chuckle when a delegate from the opposing faction, frustrated by the fact that members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and other unions were being recorded as absent even though they were in the room, said: “But who was speaking to us from these other affiliates, if you say zero presence? Were we listening to the holy spirit?”

Love fails to conquer all

But even amid the bitterness, union rivals were able to share pearls of wisdom about love. When a member of the National Education Health & Allied Workers Union told delegates he loved them, an NUM leader responded: “Love is a feeling, not an action. I know what love is, by the way, I am married to two wives.”

This comrade worker must be receiving a real living wage.