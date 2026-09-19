OpinionPREMIUM

Mampara of the week: Sol Phenduka

Insensitive joke sparks outrage amid national grief

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sunday Times Hogarth

Sol Phenduka sparked debate with his comments.
Sol Phenduka sparked debate with his comments. (Instagram/Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA)

Story audio is generated using AI

Story audio is generated using AI

Story audio is generated using AI

Story audio is generated using AI

Podcaster Sol Phenduka has a strange idea of what constitutes a joke. While the women of South Africa live in fear of being raped and murdered, Phenduka saw fit to treat listeners to what he later described as “an unfortunate pun joke”.

“You’d think the lady would keep on running,” he said in respect of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who did nothing more dangerous than go for an evening jog last week. The discovery of her broken body shocked the country, drawing attention to the possibility of a serial killer on the loose.

Phenduka followed his outrageous attempt at levity with a lame apology, saying he made the joke before Moselakgomo’s body was found. With men like Phenduka setting the agenda on social media, is it any wonder so many women in South Africa are violently abused?


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | Too many have died: hunt down the savages

2

‘Everything is scary’: 9 bodies and a city on edge as women ask when the killing will stop

3

PETER BRUCE | Trump knows nothing about us, cares even less

4

Women change daily routines as fear grows after Ekurhuleni murders

5

‘We are the problem’: Siya Kolisi calls on SA men to ‘stand up’ against GBV

Related Articles