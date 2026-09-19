MBOMBO LUHEMBE | Sustainability data is becoming Africa’s next strategic asset

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Institutions that treat sustainability data as a strategic capability rather than a compliance exercise will be better positioned, says the writer. Stock photo: 123RF

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Sustainability data is becoming a strategic capability that supports decision-making, transition planning and capital allocation across African markets.

For banks, the value of sustainability data lies in its ability to shape how institutions understand risk, assess the consequences of financing decisions and direct capital towards long-term economic, environmental and societal value.

Regulatory developments are accelerating demand for credible sustainability information. Carbon-related measures and emerging sustainability disclosure standards are making data quality a priority for boards and executive teams. Yet compliance is only one variable. The greater opportunity is to use sustainability data to strengthen portfolio decisions, customer engagement and transition planning.

Applying global standards in African markets

For a pan-African bank, applying recognised international methodologies requires an appreciation of the operating realities of African markets, where data maturity and availability can differ significantly across sectors and countries. This calls for a pragmatic approach that uses the strongest available information while continuously strengthening the quality and usefulness of sustainability data to support decisions and outcomes.

The goal is progression, not the appearance of perfection. As sustainability data matures and coverage improves, organisations may need to refine previously reported metrics to provide a more representative view of underlying impacts. These refinements are a natural part of strengthening data quality and can provide a more accurate basis for understanding performance and informing decisions over time.

Building data for decisions

The objective is not simply to improve reporting. It is to strengthen how sustainability information supports customer, portfolio and strategic decisions, enabling a better understanding of impacts, more informed assessment of risks and opportunities, and more effective transition planning.

At client level, environmental and social considerations form part of risk assessment. At portfolio level, stronger data coverage can support more representative estimates and a clearer view of transition risks and opportunities. The practical challenge often lies in the structure of a portfolio.

An important next frontier is improving how organisations measure social impact, particularly in markets where development outcomes remain a critical part of the sustainability agenda

High-volume sectors with limited published information can be more difficult to assess than concentrated portfolios with mature disclosure.

Agriculture illustrates this reality: collecting information manually across many farms is resource intensive, creating a role for third-party information, automation, and emerging technologies that can improve efficiency without placing unnecessary burdens on customers.

Some areas will continue to present measurement challenges. Scope 3 emissions, for example, depend on information across a wider ecosystem and are not always disclosed consistently. As methodologies and data availability evolve, organisations will need to balance ambition with pragmatism, building stronger sustainability data foundations to support decisions and outcomes.

The next frontier

Environmental measurement increasingly benefits from recognised methodologies, but the sustainability narrative cannot end with emissions.

An important next frontier is improving how organisations measure social impact, particularly in markets where development outcomes remain a critical part of the sustainability agenda. Over time, organisations will need environmental and social metrics that are clear, comparable and capable of supporting a holistic understanding of sustainability impacts.

Ultimately sustainability data should help institutions move from reporting to strategic decision-making. It can support better choices about where capital is deployed, how customers are assisted through transition, and whether financing is addressing meaningful environmental and societal needs.

Institutions that treat sustainability data as a strategic capability rather than a compliance exercise will be better positioned to manage risk, build stakeholder confidence and direct capital towards Africa’s greatest needs and opportunities.

The journey is not about achieving perfect data overnight. It is about continuously strengthening the information available and using it to support better decisions and more meaningful outcomes.