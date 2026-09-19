NDUMISO NGCOBO | The art of the delicious curse

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Humans need to be socialised and instructed on how to behave, says the writer. Stock photo:

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I was in the Witkoppen Road traffic the other day when a butch, tattooed lizard in a pink Picanto, with a deformed giant sweet potato where his head is meant to be, blocked me in.

During the 20 seconds that I sat staring at the reptilian spud with volcanic rage erupting inside me, I launched about a dozen curses at him and his entire swarm of tadpoles.

“Treat other human beings with kindness. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Never wish anything bad for others.” These are the golden rules I had assimilated by the time I turned five.

This most necessary brainwashing had been visited upon me by a tag team comprising my folks, teacher and the women with impressive moustaches who instructed me in the Catholic catechism every Sunday, firmly supported by the apostles Matthew and Luke.

The 17th-century English philosopher Thomas Hobbes and his 18th-century counterpart, Genevan philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, have, for the past three centuries, been notoriously pitted against each other in academic circles over their respective views on the intrinsic nature of human beings at birth. The former argued that we are born inherently devilish before society straightens us out, while the latter believed that we are born little angels before the world ruins us.

I personally lean towards the Englishman. Unlike lizards, which are hatched behaving suspiciously like other lizards, humans need to be socialised and instructed on how to behave. At least this was my major takeout from William Golding’s novel Lord of the Flies, and I’m obstinately sticking to it.

May the fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits.

About a month after my folks bought my elder brother Mazwi and me colourful, branded yo-yos, my Fanta Orange one broke. I would watch him playing with his red Coca-Cola yo-yo and wish that a giant monster truck would appear from the sky and crush it into red power.

All of this is leading up to the fact that over my lifetime I have amassed a wide variety of curses for my fellow inhabitants of this planet. Whenever I use them, I assuage my conscience by reminding myself that I do not really mean them.

The first time my breath was taken away by a delicious curse was when Corporal Klinger, in an episode of the American television series M*A*S*H*, uttered the words: “May the fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits … and may your arms grow too short to scratch."

To my nine-year-old ears this was simply the most brilliant thing I had ever heard. Never let it be said that I never added anything of any gravity to my readers’ bag of curses, which is why I am sharing them.

As I sat in that traffic, seething with sanctimonious outrage, this is what I wished upon the lizard ahead of me, in no particular order:

“May all the apples in your future be soft and mushy and all the pears be as hard as jawbreakers.” Maybe it is not as terrible as fleas doing cartwheels in your armpits, but I’m just getting warmed up.

Maybe it is not as terrible as fleas doing cartwheels in your armpits, but I’m just getting warmed up. “ May your coughs, burps and hiccups synchronise themselves and attack your air passages simultaneously.” You have to have been sufficiently unlucky to appreciate just what a terrible wish this is. It is the most certain way to get your tears, spit and snot forming a river of co-operation down your face.

You have to have been sufficiently unlucky to appreciate just what a terrible wish this is. It is the most certain way to get your tears, spit and snot forming a river of co-operation down your face. “May a flock of mynahs that had broccoli, beans and chilli peppers for lunch get instant relief from constipation on your white Oxford shirt two minutes before a job interview.” I thought of this one after a mishap on the morning of a major job interview some 25 years ago.

I thought of this one after a mishap on the morning of a major job interview some 25 years ago. “ May the thickness of the hairs inside your nostrils and ears be matched only by the thinness of the follicles on the crown of your cranium.” Need I say more, men above the age of 35?

Need I say more, men above the age of 35? “May all the traffic lights in your future turn red 10 seconds before you reach the intersection.” If this is the fate that my Witkoppen enemy had suffered when he got to the Cedar Road intersection, this would be a perfect ending to the story. Alas, he just made it as the lights turned red for me, sending me into another spiral of fury and much steering-wheel banging.

You are more than welcome to plunder these delicious curses for daily use, without fear of plagiarism. And may the apples and pears in your life be kind to you.