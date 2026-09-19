PETER BRUCE | Trump knows nothing about us, cares even less

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US President Donald Trump has spent six months pouring more ordnance onto Iran than the US did on North Vietnam in a decade, says the writer. File photo: AP Photo

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It’s hard to believe there are still adults here who think US President Donald Trump has been good for South Africa. No matter the damage he does in the world, no matter how hard his war on Iran is going to hit farmers and consumers here, every now and again he does something to warm the hearts of ware Afrikaner nationalists.

But apart from the nonsense people like Gary Player will whisper to Trump about stolen land and white farmers systematically murdered, he knows nothing about us and cares even less. Believing Trump is there to save you makes you just the sucker he likes doing business with.

Yet as his war on Iran goes south, so his hunger for easier wins grows. Flicking us off his desk with threatened visa bans on individuals (read black politicians and bureaucrats) sounds tough even when left to an underling, secretary of state Marco Rubio, to announce.

It was a bit of a shock though. For weeks US ambassador Brent Bozell had been extolling our virtues, meeting ministers and securing, unheard of for a mere ambassador, a day of full-table discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Despite the ‘ban’ on people supposedly responsible for racial laws discriminating against minorities (read white Afrikaners), foreign minister Ronald Lamola made it into Washington on Thursday

Despite the “ban” on people supposedly responsible for racial laws discriminating against minorities (read white Afrikaners) though, foreign relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola made it into Washington on Thursday. How the visa restrictions will play out remains to be seen. More likely than not it will be Bozell who flags “suspect” visa applications to Washington. Who does he pick on first?

The Americans are entitled to do what they want. As is the South African government. The US demands are well-known — drop expropriation without compensation, drop BEE requirements for US investors, denounce the singing of Kill the Boer and make farm murders a priority crime.

These points first emerged in a statement in June last year by Afrikaner leaders after meeting “senior White House officials” who supported the statement. One was Corné Mulder, leader of the Freedom Front Plus and a member of the government of national unity. When he tried to meet Ramaphosa on his return he was rebuffed. The Americans later added, after Iran joined naval exercises off Simonstown, that they wanted Pretoria to wind down its ties to US adversaries.

Most of what the Americans want, from their perspective, is reasonable. Expropriation without compensation is without doubt absolutely poisonous to foreign investment, as is imposing BEE requirements on it. Singing Kill the Boer would be easy to denounce. And improving farm security would not be beyond a police force were it not entirely corrupt.

But a group of Afrikaners taking their case to a foreign government and Trump responding the way he has smacks of interference.

No government would bend to it but that doesn’t matter here either.

It’s too late to negotiate the American points now. Not only will they not go away, the world is itself becoming more unstable by the day

Trump has spent six months pouring more ordnance onto Iran than the US did on North Vietnam in a decade and the Iranians have shown him the middle finger, as did North Vietnam to Lyndon Johnson. A version of the same response might build here if the Trump administration overplays its hand.

Obviously there’s a lot to lose. US investments here are huge and South African diplomacy in the US under Ramaphosa’s presidency has, until the last two months, been pathetic. The Sullivan Principles, which governed US investments here under apartheid, could easily be rewritten now to free US companies from BEE obligations.

And while Afrikaner bodies like Solidarity/AfriForum might be annoying, they are not entirely wrong. This country is run by incompetent cavaliers but it’s too late to negotiate the American points now. Not only will they not go away, the world is itself becoming more unstable by the day. Wars on Iran and Ukraine have spiked energy prices. Oil can’t flow freely out of the Persian Gulf and the Saudi pipeline to the Red Sea has been destroyed by Houthis in Yemen, possibly with Trump’s knowledge. Fuel prices will rise and rise.

Russian oil infrastructure is so degraded by Ukraine that Moscow now has to import diesel from India. Diesel prices are themselves so high it may be unprofitable for farmers to plough any but the richest soils. An extremely aggressive El Niño threatens much of the world from later this year.

And all of this while a gathering debt crisis emerges, forcing the US, Japan, the UK and the EU pay record yields on the bonds they issue to finance themselves. The US has to raise more than $12-trillion alone this year to continue repaying interest on its $40-trillion debt. One failure could trip them all up.

But the money to finance that debt is going into AI instead. Investors love it but if it turns out that the capitalist monster has finally begun to eat itself, South Africa may not be the worst place from which to watch it happen.