Q&A with criminologist Guy Lamb on murders of women in Ekurhuleni

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The scene where the body of a woman was found in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Antonio Muchave

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Do the police have the technical capacity to solve complex serial murders?

Yes. They have experienced detectives; they have experts within the police who can provide insight; they have the technology to collect evidence; and they have forensic laboratories.

They’re in a state of collapse, aren’t they?

This is what they have on paper, but in reality they’re under-resourced. We’ve certainly seen major delays and backlogs in the processing of forensic material, whether it’s DNA or crime-scene evidence. That’s traditionally been a problem.

So you’re not surprised that with nine bodies found, there’s been only one arrest in connection with one murder?

In the South African context, about 10% of all murder cases actually result in a conviction. In 90% of cases, nothing happens. The police will investigate, then close the case. So someone who perpetrates these murders generally gets away with it.

So in spite of confident statements by the police, we shouldn’t expect much?

In general, no. But when there is a massive amount of public scrutiny and pressure, there is a better chance of progress being achieved.

Is it a problem that it takes this level of public scrutiny for the police to get their act together?

It demonstrates that if there is to be progress on certain cases, it’s often through public pressure. Otherwise, it’s at the discretion of station commanders.

Is this why President [Cyril] Ramaphosa felt it necessary to publicly direct the police to prioritise these murder investigations?

He did this because it’s a subject of national interest; it’s making front-page headlines, there’s a moral panic around it. And this is also in the context of the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which has demonstrated that there are very serious problems across the police.

Are the police making enough use of drone technology?

They’ve started using drone technology in Cape Town ...

What about in Ekurhuleni?

No. This is a kind of new technology that’s just being introduced. Probably in five or six years, the police will have greater drone-use technology and drone-policing capacity than they have at the moment.

Shouldn’t they be making more use of drones in Ekurhuleni right now, given what they’re up against there?

The question is, will drones be effective right now? Drones can help deter, but if you’re looking at a serial killer or a small group of serial killers, they would be operating in a way that makes their particular modus operandi difficult to police. The challenge here is around the collection of evidence, being able to connect evidence to particular perpetrators. And the police are still quite old school around this. Policing is usually successful when they’ve got some kind of witness who can identify a suspect.

Is it a problem that the police in Ekurhuleni, where these murders happened, have a history of colluding with serious criminals?

Yes. Where you’ve got a strong metro police and a committed South African Police Service, you get results. Ekurhuleni is showing us that elements of the metro police have been seriously compromised and are not prioritising policing; they’re prioritising self-enrichment. An outcome of that is increased criminality, including murder.