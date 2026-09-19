THAMI MAZWAI | We are paying heavily for ignoring the informal sector

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Fortunately, thinking that sees the informal economy as a base to grow Africa’s national economies is beginning to gain ground.

This emerged at the recent Institute of Retirement Funds Africa indaba in Cape Town, and young professionals in five African countries, including South Africa, have started an initiative to get this going.

Mbali Sibanda of Soweto is part of this group of forward-thinking Africans known as Rooted Insights Africa.

A rethink on the informal sector is critical, more so when we take comments by former World Bank economist Justin Yifu Lin into perspective. He stresses that economic development and growth have to be premised on a country’s natural endowments, and this includes the human element.

The accuracy of this statement is reflected in how India, Brazil, Argentina and China, to name a few, have developed. China is the best example, as it integrated small business, including the informal sector, into the main economy through numerous strategies.

One was the “sharing economy” concept, which, one scholar argues, was an innovative way to fight against community poverty through collaboration initiatives by multiple parties to generate entrepreneurial opportunities and provide a sustainable engine for the building of small commodity markets.

South Africa is paying heavily for ignoring the informal sector, the hundreds of thousands who make and sell this and that, and who should also be driving the national economy

China has since wiped out poverty, the only country in the world to do so — and this is according to the World Bank.

On the other hand, Africa ignored its huge informal sector and tried to spring into the global economy by instituting numerous development strategies, some based on the developed world framework and others on the Bretton Woods dogma. These failed for various reasons, including corruption, institutional misalignment and weak institutions and systems.

Phuthuma Nhleko sums this very well in his book, The Missing People, noting that while Africa constitutes 18% of the global population, it accounts for only 3% of GDP. To rub salt into the wound, Africa’s entire GDP is lower than Germany’s.

South Africa’s new democracy failed to create a new economy. Like others in Africa, ours was a cut and paste, in hopes of ensuring we were in the big leagues. We ignored Yifu Lin’s basic lesson. Hence, the majority of people are still not in the economy decades after 1994.

We failed to grow the informal sector into the major economy and instead saw it as an “ag foei tog”, with its own forms of separate support where possible. Hence, 23.2-million South Africans live on less than R1,400 a person per month, and more than 18-million of these must borrow for the next meal, as recently released figures in the Finscope 2025 Survey attest.

The IMF reports that per capita GDP in most of Europe and Asia is upwards of R650,000; in most of Africa it is lower than R500,000 and with vast inequalities. For China it is R500,000. In South Africa, per capita GDP is R268,000. It ranks 10th in Africa, below Egypt, Botswana and Seychelles, which is the highest and slightly above R560,000. Even Senegal is above South Africa, yet ours was until lately the best economy in Africa.

South Africa is paying heavily for ignoring the informal sector, the hundreds of thousands who make and sell this and that, and who should also be driving the national economy.

In 2010 the then minister of trade & industry, Rob Davies, appointed a team to review government support for small business. They recommended that a separate department of small business be created, housed in the Presidency. The logic was that this department would have an oversight and co-ordinating role on small business initiatives by various government departments.

There is no mutual exclusivity. You do not only look at the informal sector and ignore the big picture. The modern economy is complex, global and unpredictable

Instead, President Jacob Zuma created the department of small business development as a new ministry with no power over the existing ministries, though legislation gives it a co-ordinating role in terms of small business programmes. Can anyone imagine a director-general or procurement officer from a major department heeding a demand from this small government department for details of its procurement agenda? Asseblief.

In fairness, South Africa tried to grow the small business sector, and still is, through various policies and the enterprise and supplier development (ESD) leg of broad-based BEE.

The efforts have not been that rewarding for various reasons, some outside government control. These include institutional misalignment, the entitlement and dependency syndrome, protection fee rackets and a tick-box mentality, as the high levels of small business unsustainability attest. The less said about the ESD leg the better.

According to the Sanlam Gauge 2025 report, it is the worst implemented leg of B-BBEE and the corruption is deep and non-racial. Hence the government stepped in. Its transformation fund now wants to make sure the ESD funds achieve their aim of growing the black small business sector.

Yifu Lin’s words must be taken seriously, as the human element he refers to includes the millions of informal entities. This is human power in entrepreneurship and must be at the heart of government economic policies. After all, even in terms of the liberation struggle, the new democracy was about integrating blacks into the economy as players.

However, there is no mutual exclusivity. You do not only look at the informal sector and ignore the big picture. The modern economy is complex, global and unpredictable. Multiple equilibria are the order of the day. It is thus a matter of priorities and integration through a delicate balancing act. The alleviation of human suffering and uplifting of communities must take precedence. In this regard, Africa has not fared well.

Hence, poverty and unemployment stay high. But we can wipe them out if our informal sector is integrated in the mainstream economy.